October 19, 2016 Culture » Art Watch

Mural Mural on the Wall 

Community mural project lets local artists display on a rotating basis

Mural by Megan Marie Myers.

Bend's Cosmic Depot is the place locals go for everything from cleansing sage to singing bowls. Now, they're delving into the slightly-less mystical with a free mural art series.

"Free public art is the bomb," proclaimed Christy Nickey, owner of Cosmic Depot. Nickey says it was her love for art that inspired her to include an art wall at her business.

"Murals are eye openers to the public, they spread awareness for art and artists," said Nickey.

All the artists featured in the mural project work on a volunteer basis. The art will be rotated quarterly and aligned with the changing seasons. The current artist is Megan Marie Myers.

click to enlarge screen_shot_2016-10-19_at_3.12.24_pm.png

Myers' mural depicts a surreal high desert-inspired landscape with the Three Sisters in the background. In front of the Sisters sits a girl who looks like a '60s cartoon character surrounded by animals. Myers describes her art work as, "stylized with a sense of child-like wonder." She calls her mural, "Those Who Wander After Dreams Often Find Good Company," and said it is geared toward women and young girls whose dream is exploration. Myers described her mural as "more than cute, it's about the friends you make and people you meet that inspire you everywhere you go. The animals represent the different type of people out in the world."

"It's important to follow your dreams and I hope people who stop by to view (the mural) are inspired to follow their dreams," says Myers.

Cosmic Depot

342 NE Clay Ave., Bend

Daily 10am-7pm

thecosmicdepot.com

