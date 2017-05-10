May 10, 2017 Culture » Art Watch

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Music in the Key of Kids 

School, museum partner for an instrumental lesson

By
artwatch1-3493af09ecd887a3.jpg

Parents know how hard it can be to get their children to study a musical instrument. Now try getting them to build one.

The High Desert Museum recently joined forces with Sunriver's Three Rivers Elementary School to do just that. And it worked, with fourth and fifth graders churning out finished products including drums, pan flutes, xylophones and cardboard box guitars. This impressive learning experience required a combined effort of teachers, museum staff, musicians and one local music store.

"Each month a musician, (Bend's) Matt Gwinup, would visit the classes, bring multiple instruments and teach about them," says the museum's Curator of Education, Carolyn Nesbitt. "Then the following week I would come and lead a hands-on science and engineering lesson that typically ended in homemade instruments." Bend's DIY Cave also pitched in to help, as did Breedlove Guitars, which gave a presentation on professional guitar making to each class.


artwatch2-0bc13513e372a2c7.jpg


It's all part of the museum's annual "Kids Curate" exhibit, with a goal of integrating science and art into the school curriculum. "Students learned about the science of sound and vibrations," says Nesbitt. "They learned how professional companies make guitars and how to use different tools to make instruments."

Students also discovered how technology plays a role in essential musical components such as amplifiers.

Nesbitt says the students' intense focus came as a pleasant surprise. "They were excited each time we visited their classroom and were enthusiastic about the activities," she says. "I was also surprised by some of their dedication to the project. A few students made instruments at home to be put on exhibit."

The Kids Curate exhibit is up through June 4.

Kids Curate

The High Desert Museum

59800 South Hwy 97, Bend

Daily, 9a-5p

highdesertmuseum.org


Related Locations

Speaking of...

More Art Watch »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Art Watch

More by Howard Leff

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

Rookie of the Year — Washington

Restaurant Guide

Rookie of the Year — Washington

Bend Nest Spring 2017

BendNest

Bend Nest Spring 2017

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2017

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2017

Cascade Wedding Guide 2017

Cascade Wedding Guide

Cascade Wedding Guide 2017

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

2016 Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

2016 Breakfast & Lunch Guide

2016 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2016 Best Of Central Oregon

Give Guide
Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletter
Instagram

© 2017 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation