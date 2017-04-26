Nordic Cuisine, Oregon Ingredients 

Nordic-inspired pan-fried filet of black codfish with fricassee of mussels, carrots, celery root and parsnip

Food allows us to travel to other countries without leaving home—and for us here in Central Oregon, right now that means an opportunity to discover Scandinavia through a traditional Nordic dinner.

In May, 25 culinary students from Tekniske Skole in Silkeborg, Denmark are visiting through Cascade Culinary Institute's International Exchange Program. The students will spend two weeks exploring Oregon wine country, visiting farms, foraging and sharing their culture and cooking techniques with CCI students. The culmination of their visit: a six-course Nordic dinner featuring seasonally available ingredients from the Pacific Northwest.

click to enlarge A main dish features poached and fried king crab with butter poached romaine salad and classic Hollandaise sauce is Nordic-inspired, using local Oregon ingredients.

Thor Erickson, the chef instructor and department chair at CCI, describes Nordic cuisine as, "seasonal, uses fresh local flavors with a delicate touch that pays homage to the earth." Watched "Tasting Table" on Netflix? Then think of the cuisine of Magnus Nilsson. (Never watched it? Add it to your queue now, foodie friends.)

One of the items on the menu is poached and fried king crab with butter poached romaine salad and classic Hollandaise. The dinner, which includes wine pairings, is happening one night only. The proceeds help make it possible for local students to have culinary experiences in Denmark and Bend's sister city, Belluno, Italy.



Authentic Nordic Cuisine Dinner

6pm

$150 per person; includes wine pairings with each course

Elevation

2555 NW Campus Village Way, Bend

RSVP to Deena Cook at 541-318-3738 or dcook1@cocc.edu