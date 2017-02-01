February 01, 2017 Culture » Features

On the Street: We Ask What to Give and What to Get for Valentine's Day 

streetbeat-vday-9c3cf34bd2cbafbc.jpg


It's here again people (or almost)—the day of hearts and love and perhaps a bit too
much chocolate. In honor of the coming of Valentine's Day on Feb. 14, we asked
people on the streets of Bend two questions:

What's your ideal Valentine's Day date? What's your ideal Valentine's Day gift?

Whether it's weed or simply another sweet, sweet year together, maybe seeing inside the heads of others will help you get some ideas for your own sweetheart. Or just inform you what not to do...

click to enlarge streetbeat-vday-finnbrooks-482aeee7f878d250.png



FINN BROOKS

Ideal Valentine's Day date

"Movies, relax, weed, drinks, snowball fight."

Ideal gift to receive

"Weed"




click to enlarge streetbeat-vday-andybenish-644d9a27570e35f4.png

ANDY BENISH

Ideal Valentine's Day date

"Dinner in a restaurant overlooking the city."

Ideal gift to receive

"Any snowboard product."




click to enlarge streetbeat-vday-cleavepinnix-03718d0ff1694de6.png

CLEAVE PINNIX

Ideal Valentine's Day date

"Full day of cross country skiing followed by dinner and hot tub."

Ideal gift to receive

"Chocolate truffles."



click to enlarge streetbeat-vday-palomapadilla-945d777dd15372b2.png

PALOMA PADILLA

Ideal Valentine's Day date

"I think it is a commercial day. With no boyfriend, it's not meaningful."

Ideal gift to receive

"Love, memories"



click to enlarge streetbeat-vday-rhiannaaxon-c7cc71c5fe816d2c.png

RHIANNA AXON

Ideal Valentine's Day date

"Home cooked vegan meal with my husband."

Ideal gift to receive

"Anything vinyl."




click to enlarge streetbeat-vday-marypinnix-88d45d9ab5370451.png

MARTY PINNIX

Ideal Valentine's Day date

"Fancy dinner, dessert, wine."

Ideal gift to receive

"Beach weekend."


click to enlarge streetbeat-vday-maxroberts-f66bb5ef5455d872.png

MAX ROBERTS

Ideal Valentine's Day date

"Not going out, staying at home."

Ideal gift to receive

"I don't want one."



click to enlarge streetbeat-vday-kaleighrhoads-8a4e73de4704ab20.png
KALEIGH RHOADS

Ideal Valentine's Day date

"Casual, avoiding the crowds."

Ideal gift to receive

"An adventure activity."



click to enlarge streetbeat-vday-paulmalmberg-b23e821959f2b842.png
PAUL MALMBERG

Ideal Valentine's Day date

"A walk in a new town."

Ideal gift to receive

"Another year together."


