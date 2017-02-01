On the Street: We Ask What to Give and What to Get for Valentine's Day 





It's here again people (or almost)—the day of hearts and love and perhaps a bit too

much chocolate. In honor of the coming of Valentine's Day on Feb. 14, we asked

people on the streets of Bend two questions:

Whether it's weed or simply another sweet, sweet year together, maybe seeing inside the heads of others will help you get some ideas for your own sweetheart. Or just inform you what not to do...

click to enlarge







FINN BROOKS

Ideal Valentine's Day date

"Movies, relax, weed, drinks, snowball fight."

Ideal gift to receive

"Weed"









click to enlarge

ANDY BENISH

Ideal Valentine's Day date

"Dinner in a restaurant overlooking the city."

Ideal gift to receive

"Any snowboard product."









click to enlarge

CLEAVE PINNIX

Ideal Valentine's Day date

"Full day of cross country skiing followed by dinner and hot tub."

Ideal gift to receive

"Chocolate truffles."









click to enlarge

PALOMA PADILLA

Ideal Valentine's Day date

"I think it is a commercial day. With no boyfriend, it's not meaningful."

Ideal gift to receive

"Love, memories"

click to enlarge

RHIANNA AXON

Ideal Valentine's Day date

"Home cooked vegan meal with my husband."

Ideal gift to receive

"Anything vinyl."











click to enlarge

MARTY PINNIX

Ideal Valentine's Day date

"Fancy dinner, dessert, wine."

Ideal gift to receive

"Beach weekend."







click to enlarge

MAX ROBERTS

Ideal Valentine's Day date

"Not going out, staying at home."

Ideal gift to receive

"I don't want one."













click to enlarge

KALEIGH RHOADS

Ideal Valentine's Day date

"Casual, avoiding the crowds."

Ideal gift to receive

"An adventure activity."







click to enlarge

Ideal Valentine's Day date

"A walk in a new town."

Ideal gift to receive

"Another year together."