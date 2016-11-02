Our Picks: 11/3-11/9 

Thursday 3

Milk Carton Kids

ACOUSTIC—Milk Carton Kids take the best of Simon & Garfunkel and make it wholly their own. They sound like a '60s-'70s duo that has just been discovered in some long lost vault covered with dust. Their harmonies and their guitars feel intricately linked to one another, making live performances seem magical. // 7:30pm. Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend. $22-$47.

Thursday 3

Aaron Lewis

METAL MEETS COUNTRY—Come because of his past with metal band Staind, or because you're a fan of all things country. Either way, you're sure to get a solid good time at an Aaron Lewis show. Touring in support of his sophomore album as a country artist, you can't go wrong with this Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum artist. // 7pm. Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend. $32.50.

Friday 4

Life During Wartime

TALKING HEADS—Ready to start burning down the house? Or perhaps you're feeling a little bit like a psycho killer? Whatever your preferences in Talking Heads songs, chances are you'll have them satisfied during this Talking Heads cover band show. // 9pm. Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend. $12 adv., $15 door.

Saturday 5

Built to Spill

INDIE ROCK—After the cancellation of the last few legs of their tour a few months ago, Built to Spill is finally heading to Bend. Touring off of their new record which is arguably their best one since "Perfect From Now On," catching them as they headline is a no-brainer for fans of Doug Martsch and Co. This one should be epic. // 7pm. Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend. $20-$25.

Sunday 6

Darlingside

AMERICANA—It's hard to describe Darlingside as any one thing because their sound reaches so many different heights. At turns haunting, heart rending and soaring, their new record, "Birds Say," is a gorgeous piece of work that will launch the band into a much larger stage. Fall in love with Darlingside and see what we mean. // 7pm. Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend. $22.50-$25.50.

Monday 7

Shook Twins

TWIN LOVE—They might have roots in Idaho, but these days, this sweet duo and their bandmates call Portland home. With harmonious, multi-layered vocals (by the pair of identical twins), mandolin, banjo, ukelele and much more gracing the stage, it's never a dull moment at a Shook Twins show. // 9pm. Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Dr., Bend. $12 adv., $15 door.

Monday 7

Moon Hooch

HORN SOUND—With this high-energy trio, going out on a Monday night is looking way more appealing. Featuring multiple horns and a powerful drummer, Moon Hooch has gone from playing subway platforms in NYC to playing with big-name bands in a matter of just a few years. With a mix of jazz, electronica and funk, it's gonna be a fun night. // 9pm. The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend. $12 adv., $15 door.

Monday 7

Red Cross Earthquake Preparedness

LEARN–It is no secret that the West Coast is due for a major earthquake, but what can the everyday person do to be prepared as possible for disasters? The Red Cross will empower listeners through an evening discussion of the science behind the Cascadia Subduction Zone, what supplies to have on hand and what to expect when it hits. // 7pm. Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend. Free, ticket required.

Wednesday 9

The Lil' Smokies

NEWGRASS—Fresh off of winning the Momentum Band of the Year award from the International Bluegrass Music Association, the Lil' Smokies seem to get better every time the band performs. The five-piece bluegrass ensemble features smooth melodies and heartfelt lyrics that leave audiences singing their songs days after the show. // 9pm. Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Dr., Bend. $10 adv., $12 door.

Wednesday 9

Tory Lanez

HIP-HOP—Tory Lanez brings the hip-hop down from the great White North after releasing his debut album just a few months ago on Interscope. He claims he's ghostwritten tracks for Akon, Travis Scott, Meek Mill, T.I. and others, but his own work stands pretty tall. He's causing controversy and inciting riots, so expect this show to be pretty wild. 8pm. Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend. $25-$28.