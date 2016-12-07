Outdoor Gifts for the Non-Skier 

Shopping for that Bendite who doesn't ski or snowboard? Fret no more, gift givers. Here's a cheat sheet to soothe your holiday anxiety. Support local businesses, stay within your budget, and make someone's day. And as always, the key to surviving the holiday crowds is knowing exactly what you're looking for.

"Day Hiking Bend and Central Oregon" Guide Book

This 2016 edition of this book offers 100 day hikes in Bend, Sisters and Central Oregon region. With one book, you give someone 100 opportunities to get outdoors and explore. Breathtaking views, step-by-step directions, and tips for priceless fun and adventure.

"Day Hiking Bend and Central Oregon" by Brittany Manwill; available at Dudley's Bookshop Cafe. $18.95

Northwest Forest Pass

Even better: Couple the book with a Northwest Forest Pass. The pass is "honored at all Forest Service-operated recreation sites in Washington and Oregon where a day use fee is required." It's good for an entire year, saves money on parking fees, and also lets you camp for free at certain sites. And a portion of the proceeds go to maintaining recreational sites. Win-win.

Northwest Forest Pass, available at most sporting goods stores or online at fs.usda.gov, $30

20-ounce Hydro Flask

Without hydration, outdoor adventures are cut dangerously short. Support a company operating out of Bend, and solve the hydration issue in one fell swoop. And when it comes to longevity, you don't get much better than this: the 20-ounce container comes with a lifetime warranty. It will keep coffee hot for up to 6 hours and cold beverages icy for up to 24 hours. Affordable and reliable.

Columbia Outlet, 61334 S Hwy 97 Suite 440, Bend, or online at hydroflask.com $27.95

Alps Mountaineering Lynx 2 Person Backpacking Tent

Anyone who enjoys the outdoors could use a tent. Not any tent. They need a piece of equipment that is easy to set up, weatherproof, and affordable (for us). This tent has a two door design. It's versatile enough to keep cool in the summer and sheltered in the winter. Set it up in minutes and spend more nights beneath the stars.

Sportsman's Warehouse, 63492 Hunnell Rd., Bend, or online at sportsmanswarehouse.com, $129.99