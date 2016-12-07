Outdoor Gifts of Experience 

How many of last year's gifts are collecting dust in an attic or closet right now? Don't make that mistake again this year. Lovers of the outdoors want excitement...the kind of adventure that can't be held in anyone's hands. This year, give someone an outdoor gift of experience.

BC 101 Guided Backcountry Outing at Oregon Ski Guides

This year, offer a full day of fun to any backcountry skier or split boarder. This day-long adventure begins at Mt. Bachelor and traverses though some of the beautiful Central Oregon Cascades. Oregon Ski Guides teach participants the basics in touring and climbing, along with pertinent snow safety tips. All abilities are welcome. Equipment is available for rent if necessary.

Oregon Ski Guides, 825 NW Federal St., Bend

For dates and reservations visit OregonSkiGuides.com or pinemountainsports.com

541-312-9242

$95

Hot Air Balloon Ride from Big Sky Balloon Company

click to enlarge

Go big this December. How big? How about 2,000 feet above the ground, big! Big Sky Balloon Co accommodates up to six passengers per flight. It's an adventure the entire family can enjoy. Flights depart from Smith Rock and offer a brand new perspective to all passengers aboard. Dress warm and be assured that Big Sky Balloon Co has maintained a perfect safety record since its establishment in 1993.

Big Sky Balloon Co, 1859 NE Maple Ave., Redmond

bigskyballoonco.com

541-316-0398

$225 per person

Ice Skating at Bend Parks and Recreational District

Round up the gang and hit the ice this winter, turning your holiday gift into a memorable afternoon. The Pavilion in the Old Mill District offers a full-sized, outdoor ice rink for children and adults alike. If you're up to it, plan an ice skating event for Dec. 24th between noon and 4pm, or Dec. 25th anytime between 3pm and 7pm. Register up to 72 hours in advance to secure a place on the ice.

The Pavilion 1001 SW Bradbury Dr, Bend

bendparksandrec.org/the-pavilion

541-389-7588

$10 youth, $12 adult, $11 seniors/students

Tattoos From Monolith Tattoo Studio

Lots of gifts will give your loved one a memorable experience—but none will be quite as long-lasting as the tattoo you bought them this holiday. Not only is a tattoo gift card at Central Oregon's Monolith Tattoo a long-lasting gift, but this season, the purchase also gives back. Bring a toy worth $10 to the studio this season, and you'll get a $25 off tattoo token in exchange. Whether it's a Taz tat that shows the world you're a bad ass, the word "Mom," or perhaps something a little more original, this is your time.

Monolith Tattoo, 1050 SE Third St., Bend monolithtattoostudio.com

541-647-2347

Basic Rock Climbing Course at Smith Rock Climbing School

click to enlarge Nick Wohlers. Photo by Timmy Gallant.

Time to climb! Give the gift of world-class climbing instruction. The recipient of this gift will experience a tremendous day of climbing throughout Smith Rock State Park, tailored to his or her's specific skill level. Give this gift with confidence, knowing that Smith Rock Climbing School has safely guided tours for over 30 years.

Smith Rock Climbing School, 19437 Kemple Dr., Bend

smithrockclimbing.com

541-633-7450

$160 per climber