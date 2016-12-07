From hikes to bikes to back country, you're the lover of all things outdoors—and this time of year, you're itching to see what hot new products are out there for you to get your hands on. Never fear, dear gearhead: we have you covered.

Whether it's for you or for the outdoors-obsessed person in your life, here are some ideas for outside gifts for the gearhead.

The Qliplet

click to enlarge

When Seattle-area resident Mina Yoo was climbing Mt. Rainier, she found there was nowhere to lay down her backpack with the muddy Cascade soil. So what did she do? She invented a workaround and launched a successful Indiegogo campaign in 2015.

The Qliplet is part carabiner, part 360-degree hook that lets you hang your backpack on a crag on an uninviting mountain, or your lantern to a tree back at camp. Problem solved.

Qliplet by Lulabop

Buy at REI, Big 5 or at lulabop.com

$19.95

MonkeyLectric Monkey Lights

click to enlarge

Let's face it, cyclists: Our fellow Central Oregonians haven't quite caught onto the fact that we ride our bikes (or even commute, dammit!) when it's dark or snowing or otherwise miserable out. So let's light it up, shall we? While you have lots of illuminating options, the M232 Monkey Light features full-color LEDs and a choice of 48 themes for your wheels. They're also waterproof... which is definitely a plus for the Central Oregon gearhead.

Monkey Light M232

Buy at REI.com or westernbikeworks.com

$59.90

Mt. Thielsen Standard Manual Vehicle Tent

click to enlarge

Traveling to bear country, or perhaps to a place with wet, soggy, inhospitable ground? (Willamette Valley, anyone?) Then take a cue from the turtles and pack your home on your back—or your vehicle's back, that is. Cascadia Vehicle Tents, made by a family-owned company in Bend, let you mount a mobile home right to your existing vehicle, so that all you have to do is pack the food and the gear and go. The Mt. Thielsen Standard Manual model sleeps one to two people, so there's even room for your gearhead sweetheart.

Available at Cascadia Vehicle Tents, 42 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend

cascadiatents.com

$895

$895

GoPro Karma Grip

click to enlarge

Lots of people head out to the mountain with their GoPro mounted somewhere on their person—but unfortunately, most of that footage turns out shaky or unusable. To get good footage that you can actually brag about and share with your gearhead buddies, you need a little help. That's where the Karma Grip comes in, giving you the counterweight that lets you shoot smooth video, without the shaky stuff. On the market as of Dec. 5, this is your go-to for GoPro gifts this year.

GoPro Karma Grip

Available at gopro.com and local retailers. $299.99