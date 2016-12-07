Outside Gifts the Whole Family Can Enjoy Together 

Family Tent

Every outdoorsy family needs a mobile living space and there's nothing as flexible and easy to transport as a tent. The Marmot Limestone 8 P Tent ($650) is giant but easy and quick to set up. It provides two rooms of livable space and accommodates eight people. This mobile living space comes with a room divider for added privacy, two doors for easy exit and entry, and a hanging organizer and doormat so you feel right at home. You can purchase your Marmot at REI in Bend.

REI

380 SW Powerhouse Dr. Bend

rei.com

541-385-0594

Slippery Racer Sleds

click to enlarge

Slippery Racer sleds are made with premium grade plastic and coated with IceVex cold-resistant treatment so they can withstand even the most rugged of Central Oregon conditions, while giving snow enthusiasts the ride of their lives. The sleds come in a variety of shapes, colors and sizes and each one provides a unique experience.

Two options that are sure to be family favorites are The Downhill Xtreme Toboggan ($34.99) and the Downhill Blitzer Snow Sled ($24.99). The Xtreme Toboggan has a traditional look and is designed for maximum speed. It has four handles and is perfect for towing kids a decent distance with minimal effort. The Downhill Blitzer has a unique design with separate compartments for the seat and feet (or two tiny seats) and guarantees a wild ride with very little drag.

Available at Mountain Water Snow Sports

170 Scalehouse Lp., Bend

mountainwatersnow.com

541-633-7694

Canoes

click to enlarge

With countless lakes and rivers to explore, a canoe is the perfect family gift for years of endless adventures. Tumalo Creek Kayak & Canoe carries two canoes that will fit and float the whole clan. The Wenonah Spirit II ($2,799) is 17 feet in length and comfortably fits two parents, a couple of kids and even the family dog. It's ultra-light, weighing only 42 pounds, and made with Kevlar, so it's incredibly durable. Two of this canoe's best features are its easy maneuverability and extreme stability.

Old Town Canoe Penobscot 164 ($1,199) is 16.5 feet long with plenty of room for the whole family. While it's slightly heavier than the Wenonah, at 75 pounds, it's still easy to navigate and extremely durable.

Tumalo Creek Kayak & Canoe

805 SW Industrial Way Suite 6, Bend

56805 Venture Ln., Sunriver

tumalocreek.com

541-317-9407

SUP Boards

click to enlarge

Stand up paddle boarding is a fantastic group activity because it is something that individuals of all ages and abilities can do. Local SUP shop, Stand on Liquid, carries a large variety of boards perfect for all kinds of adventures but recommends inflatable SUP boards for family fun. Durability and easy transport are only two of the features that make these boards great, another is that their price point is equal to that of a rigid board, but they come with all necessary accessories included. Two inflatable boards to consider are the SOL Newport Air ($949) and the Beach Bum Air ($699). Both boards are perfect for learning fundamentals on and built to last for years of water exploration. Best of all, at the end of the day you simply roll them up and pack them into the back of your vehicle—no rack required.

Stand on Liquid

1320 SE Reed Market Rd. Suite 180, Bend

standonliquid.com

541-639-4596

One World Futbol

click to enlarge

Have a family of ballers? Then get your team in the game of giving back this season. The One World Futbol is a buy one, give one model, in which you buy a ball for your household and one gets donated to organizations bringing the game to children worldwide. Inspired by the story of kids in Darfur playing with a ball made of trash, One World Futbol has already reached more than 48 million people in 175 countries. All the better: the ball ($39.50) is virtually indestructible...so even your family pit bull can get in on the fun.

One World Futbol

oneworldplayproject.com