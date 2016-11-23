November 23, 2016 Special Sections » Small Business Saturday

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Outside the Box for the Shoppers in Training 

special-littleshoppers.jpg

As the holidays approach, it's easy to spend those late nights trolling the Internet for gifts for the kids. That may be good for your busy schedule, but not so great for an effort to support a thriving local scene. Teach your kids the value of spending money in the local economy by quoting the facts and figures listed on page 15...or on second thought, just bring them to these spots and let their imaginations do the work.

D's Hobbies

Whether you're a child right now, or you've never quite been able to loose yourself of your inner child (and who should?!), this is the place to have some fun. With radio controlled cars and airplanes, drones, paintball supplies, models, trains, educational supplies and more, your child (inner or actual) will be ready to run wild.

757 NE Greenwood Ave., Bend

dshobbies.com

541-389-1330

Mon-Sat, 10am to 6pm

Sun, 11am to 4pm

Leapin' Lizards

When you're walking downtown with the kids, your little shoppers in training will get a good education in thinking outside the big box by visiting this fun toy store. With a wide selection of imaginative toys, wooden toys and games, the kids should have no problem finding something they'll love—without the big-box sprawl.

953 NW Wall St., Bend

facebook.com/leapinlizardstoys

541-382-8326

Mon-Sat, 10am to 6pm

Sun, 11am to 4pm

Hopscotch Kids

When you're looking for a holiday outfit for the kiddos but you want to avoid the big boxes and the chains, look no further than Hopscotch Kids. Their current selection includes adorable print dresses, boots, fun sweaters and more that will ensure your kiddos are the styliest they can be. And while they're not looking, browse the toys, too, for stuff you can put under the tree later.

1303 NW Galveston Ave., Bend

541-213-2245

Mon-Sat, 10am to 6pm

Sun, 11am to 4pm

Related Locations

More in Small Business Saturday

Speaking of...

More Small Business Saturday »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Small Business Saturday

Readers also liked…

  • Shop Small Saturday

    Why there isn't just one reason to shop local
    • by Corinne Boyer
    • Nov 25, 2015

  • No Justice, No Peace

    Native American women face high rates of sexual assault
    • by Erin Rook
    • Apr 29, 2015

Special Issues & Guides

BendNest - Winter 2016

BendNest

BendNest - Winter 2016

2016 Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

2016 Breakfast & Lunch Guide

2016 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2016 Best Of Central Oregon

Happy Hour Guide—Summer 2016

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide—Summer 2016

2016 Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide

2016 Restaurant Guide

Give Guide
Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletter
Instagram

© 2016 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation