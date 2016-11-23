Outside the Box for the Shoppers in Training 

As the holidays approach, it's easy to spend those late nights trolling the Internet for gifts for the kids. That may be good for your busy schedule, but not so great for an effort to support a thriving local scene. Teach your kids the value of spending money in the local economy by quoting the facts and figures listed on page 15...or on second thought, just bring them to these spots and let their imaginations do the work.

D's Hobbies

Whether you're a child right now, or you've never quite been able to loose yourself of your inner child (and who should?!), this is the place to have some fun. With radio controlled cars and airplanes, drones, paintball supplies, models, trains, educational supplies and more, your child (inner or actual) will be ready to run wild.

757 NE Greenwood Ave., Bend

dshobbies.com

541-389-1330

Mon-Sat, 10am to 6pm

Sun, 11am to 4pm

Leapin' Lizards

When you're walking downtown with the kids, your little shoppers in training will get a good education in thinking outside the big box by visiting this fun toy store. With a wide selection of imaginative toys, wooden toys and games, the kids should have no problem finding something they'll love—without the big-box sprawl.

953 NW Wall St., Bend

facebook.com/leapinlizardstoys

541-382-8326

Mon-Sat, 10am to 6pm

Sun, 11am to 4pm

Hopscotch Kids

When you're looking for a holiday outfit for the kiddos but you want to avoid the big boxes and the chains, look no further than Hopscotch Kids. Their current selection includes adorable print dresses, boots, fun sweaters and more that will ensure your kiddos are the styliest they can be. And while they're not looking, browse the toys, too, for stuff you can put under the tree later.

1303 NW Galveston Ave., Bend

541-213-2245

Mon-Sat, 10am to 6pm

Sun, 11am to 4pm