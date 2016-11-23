November 23, 2016 Special Sections » Small Business Saturday

Outside the Box for the Soccer Mom (and Dad, too) 

By
Images courtesy of OutsideIN.

If they aren't on the job, they are running the kids to and from their various activities or pulling the house together and planning the next family event. Soccer moms (and dads), simply put, are super and they deserve to be showered in gifts whenever the opportunity arises. This holiday you have the chance to make their lives easier, more comfortable and even downright luxurious—and these local stores will help you do just that.

Angelina Organic Skincare

While Central Oregon winters are cold, there's usually a lovely dose of sun. Pamper and protect that skin with Oregon Lavender & Sage Medium Protections Sunshade Lotion ($9.95) and Hoodoo Voodoo IPA Lip Balm from Angelina Organic Skincare. Or, consider helping parents relax at the end of the day by filling a stocking with luxury products like Muscle Relief Bath Teas, Cardamom Vanilla Shea Butter Sugar Scrub or Terramoor Restorative Herbal Mud Bath.

838 NW Bond St. Suite 1, Bend

angelinaskincare.com

541-647-1655

Mon-Fri, 10am to 6pm

Sat-Sun, noon to 5pm

Forge Humanity

Nothing is more helpful for a parent-on-the-go than a great backpack, and Forge Humanity has a multitude of weatherproof options perfect for lugging stuff around. Designed for students but perfect for busy parents, the Esperos-HOBBES Backpack has a padded sleeve for a laptop while leaving space for so much more. Every backpack bought helps fund one year of education for a child in the developing world, so it's a gift that gives back. In fact, every item purchased in the store comes with a promise of giving a portion to a worthy cause. Forge Humanity also carries a full line of Conscious Step-Socks that come in a variety of cool designs, are crafted from high quality organic cotton and will keep mom's busy feet feeling cozy and warm.

126 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend

forgehumanity.com

Mon-Sat, 11am to 5pm

Sun, 10am to 4pm

OutsideIN

Speaking of feet, protect those feet from the cold morning floor with the ever-adorable and super comfy Haflinger Doggy and Coffee wool slippers ($81) carried at OutsideIN. They also offer the stylish Dansko Rosa Rain Boots ($100), which look more like cute boots than weather protection, and will easily carry mom (and dad) from her work environment to the kids' outdoor adventures without needing to bring a second pair of shoes to change into. And let's not forget that every parent-on-the-run needs something for carrying coffee or tea—those blessed beverages that keep everyone going strong. You'll find the 16oz Vacuum insulated Hydro Flask with the flip lid at OutsideIN.

845 NW Wall St., Bend

outsideinbend.com

541-317-3569

Mon-Sat, 10am to 6pm

Sun, 11am to 5pm

