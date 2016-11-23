Outside the Box for the Trail Warrior 

One of the keys to successfully tackling any trail is having the best gear. And that doesn't only apply to hiking through the woods. Whether you're exploring Crater Lake, climbing Broken Top or falling through the skies above Central Oregon, having top quality gear can make or break the experience. Luckily, adventurers don't have to leave town to find the best gear. Several local shops provide excellent gear to help you conquer whatever trail you're aiming for. Here are a few of our favorites.

Velocity Sports Equipment

If you're going to jump out of a plane, why not do it with the best gear possible? This local skydive gear shop is home to one of the most popular skydiving rigs in the world, the Infinity. Handmade in Sunriver, this streamlined and innovative design is quickly becoming the number one choice for professional skydivers. Velocity also offers variations on the Infinity Rig, including wingsuits and student rigs.

56885 Enterprise Dr., Sunriver

velocityrigs.com

541-550-7297

Stand on Liquid

Paddle boards are the most stylish way to skim the rivers and lakes of Central Oregon, but anyone looking for extra style points needs to stop at Stand on Liquid. For the last six years, this local shop sells boards and accessories from nearly 70 brands, including its own. Its designs include the Beachwood LT, an 11-foot board that handles smooth or rough waters with ease.

1320 SE Reed Market Rd., Bend

standonliquid.com

541-539-2596

Mon-Fri, 9am to 5pm

Sat, 9am to 3pm

Metolius Climbing

Ascending one of Central Oregon's many mountains is just another day at the office for some people. And like with any line of work, you want the safest and most dependable gear. Metolius Climbing is the one-stop shop for all your climbing needs, including carabiners, rope, chalk, hang boards, crash pads and more. Designed with safety and function in mind, their gear is ideal for climbers of all experience.

63189 Nels Anderson Rd., Bend

metoliusclimbing.com

541-382-7585

Mon-Fri, 8am to 5pm

Spindrift

Hitting the trails is twice as fun with a four-legged friend. In that spirit, Spindrift makes sure your canine's gear is on par with your own. This local, online dog gear company produces top-of-the-line collars, harnesses and leashes, but is best known for its original Max Walker leash. Utilizing rock climbing webbing and an internal bungee cord, the compact leash prevents snapping injuries when your dog pulls on it, keeping your dog's neck—and your shoulder—in top form.

420 NW Windy Knolls Dr. Suite 2, Bend

spindriftdog.com

Visit website for local retailers