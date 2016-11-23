Outside the Box for the Yogi 

While the dedicated yoga practitioner in your life may be more focused on giving than receiving, they are sure to appreciate apparel and gear that enhances their daily practice while making them look and feel as inspired as they are. If you're looking for a way to regale your yogi while at the same time keeping it local, take some time to peruse these options.

Namaspa

Some yogis like it hot. You can make their practice easier with a quick visit to Namaspa yoga where they carry the Jade Professional Yoga Mat ($75) and YogiToes Skidless Towels ($65) both of which are ideal for heated vinyasa flow yoga as they prevent slipping. Namaspa also offers spa massages, and carries a variety of other apparel.

1135 NW Galveston Ave., Bend

namaspa.com

541-550-8550

Open 7 days; check website for hours as each day varies

Cosa Cura

For an eco-conscious approach to buying yoga gifts, Cosa Cura carries yoga clothing on consignment. They have an active wear section stocked with Zia Life items as well as yoga clothing from trusted labels like Lululemon (prices vary by item). You can also ease mat transport with colorful handmade adjustable yoga mat slings ($24) made by local designer and artist Feather Devine.

910 NW Harriman St Suite 150, Bend

rescuebend.com

541-312-2279

Mon-Fri, 11am to 6pm

Sat, 11am to 6pm

Sun, noon to 5pm

Sol Alchemy Temple

Sol Alchemy is a local yoga studio with a boutique that also carries items on consignment. You will find used yoga blocks for $5 and mats range in price from $10-$25. This boutique also sells yoga pants from lines like Cribb and Onezie with prices ranging from $40-$50. A variety of shirts perfect for practice are available for $25 and water bottles designed to keeping your active loved one hydrated are priced at $25. Every yogi loves to get extra classes in, so consider purchasing a membership or punch card for classes ($25 and up) at the studio and help them continue their practice.

2150 NE Studio Rd. Suite A-5, Bend

solalchemy.com

541-285-4972

Hours vary; call ahead

Zia Life

Zia Life is an online store (zialifedesigns.com), owned by local clothing designer Timea Zia Marie, carrying a full line of active wear perfect for asana. Many items are made from existing pieces of clothing that have been hand-cut and beautifully woven into pieces of wearable art. Each garment is a one of a kind. But don't let the beauty deceive you, because from tops to legging to bralettes to bodysuits, this clothing line is as functional as it is fantastic. Zia Life offers discounts for locals and recommends following on Instagram, where you can see the latest one-of-a-kind products as they are created.

zialifedesigns.com

Instagram.com/zialife