November 23, 2016 Special Sections » Small Business Saturday

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Outside the Box for the Yogi 

By
Left, Zia Life. Right, Namaspa yoga.

Left, Zia Life. Right, Namaspa yoga.

While the dedicated yoga practitioner in your life may be more focused on giving than receiving, they are sure to appreciate apparel and gear that enhances their daily practice while making them look and feel as inspired as they are. If you're looking for a way to regale your yogi while at the same time keeping it local, take some time to peruse these options.

Namaspa

Some yogis like it hot. You can make their practice easier with a quick visit to Namaspa yoga where they carry the Jade Professional Yoga Mat ($75) and YogiToes Skidless Towels ($65) both of which are ideal for heated vinyasa flow yoga as they prevent slipping. Namaspa also offers spa massages, and carries a variety of other apparel.

1135 NW Galveston Ave., Bend

namaspa.com

541-550-8550

Open 7 days; check website for hours as each day varies

Cosa Cura

For an eco-conscious approach to buying yoga gifts, Cosa Cura carries yoga clothing on consignment. They have an active wear section stocked with Zia Life items as well as yoga clothing from trusted labels like Lululemon (prices vary by item). You can also ease mat transport with colorful handmade adjustable yoga mat slings ($24) made by local designer and artist Feather Devine.

910 NW Harriman St Suite 150, Bend

rescuebend.com

541-312-2279

Mon-Fri, 11am to 6pm

Sat, 11am to 6pm

Sun, noon to 5pm

Sol Alchemy Temple

Sol Alchemy is a local yoga studio with a boutique that also carries items on consignment. You will find used yoga blocks for $5 and mats range in price from $10-$25. This boutique also sells yoga pants from lines like Cribb and Onezie with prices ranging from $40-$50. A variety of shirts perfect for practice are available for $25 and water bottles designed to keeping your active loved one hydrated are priced at $25. Every yogi loves to get extra classes in, so consider purchasing a membership or punch card for classes ($25 and up) at the studio and help them continue their practice.

2150 NE Studio Rd. Suite A-5, Bend

solalchemy.com

541-285-4972

Hours vary; call ahead

Zia Life

Zia Life is an online store (zialifedesigns.com), owned by local clothing designer Timea Zia Marie, carrying a full line of active wear perfect for asana. Many items are made from existing pieces of clothing that have been hand-cut and beautifully woven into pieces of wearable art. Each garment is a one of a kind. But don't let the beauty deceive you, because from tops to legging to bralettes to bodysuits, this clothing line is as functional as it is fantastic. Zia Life offers discounts for locals and recommends following on Instagram, where you can see the latest one-of-a-kind products as they are created.

zialifedesigns.com

Instagram.com/zialife

Related Locations

More in Small Business Saturday

Speaking of...

More Small Business Saturday »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Small Business Saturday

More by Annette Benedetti

Readers also liked…

  • Shop Small Saturday

    Why there isn't just one reason to shop local
    • by Corinne Boyer
    • Nov 25, 2015

  • No Justice, No Peace

    Native American women face high rates of sexual assault
    • by Erin Rook
    • Apr 29, 2015

Special Issues & Guides

BendNest - Winter 2016

BendNest

BendNest - Winter 2016

2016 Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

2016 Breakfast & Lunch Guide

2016 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2016 Best Of Central Oregon

Happy Hour Guide—Summer 2016

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide—Summer 2016

2016 Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide

2016 Restaurant Guide

Give Guide
Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletter
Instagram

© 2016 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation