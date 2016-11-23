Outside the Box for those Livin' Large 

Are you among those enjoying the fruits of Central Oregon's booming economy? Then this list is for you. Here's where you can buy those big-ticket items, while still supporting the local businesses that are helping our region thrive.

Tumalo Art Company

This fine art gallery in the Old Mill District in Bend is owned and operated by the artists who display their works inside—in addition to featuring the works of many other artists in mediums including oil, acrylic, mixed media, digital media, ceramics, glass, photography and sculpture. This is definitely the place to drop some cash on beautiful pieces for your castle.

450 SW Powerhouse Dr. Suite 407, Bend

tumaloartco.com

541-385-9144

Mon-Sat, 10am to 8pm, with winter hours 10am to 7pm

Sun, 11am-6pm

Desperado Boutique

Desperado got its start as a high-end Western Lifestyle store 20 years ago in Portland's swanky Pearl District. In 2007, owner Joanne Sunnarborg made the move to Bend's Old Mill District, where today you can get your boots and bohemian gear paired with a glass of complimentary beer or wine. With fashion-forward style and home décor, it's sure to let you live large.

330 SW Powerhouse Dr. Suite 120, Bend

desperadoboutique.com

541-749-9980

Mon-Sat, 10am-8am

Sun, 11am-6pm

Spa W

If you work hard, you also need to play hard—and downtown Bend's Spa W can help you fit the bill. Since 1998, the spa has offered a beautiful, tranquil atmosphere to let your cares melt away, using fine natural ingredients. Come for a single facial, body treatment or massage, or go for a package deal that allows you a full day of pampering.

125 NW Wall St., Bend

spa-w.com

541-388-1485

Mon-Sat, varying hours

Bend Truck Toyz

When you're livin' large, you want your ride to roll large, too. That's where Bend Truck Toyz comes in. Come in to add a stylin' new canopy to your truck, or let yourself truly live large by bumping up the suspension in your Escalade. In the quest for the finer things, this is the place to deck out your trucks, Jeeps and SUVs with class—while supporting a locally-owned business at the same time.

208 NE Third St., Bend

trucktoyzofbend.com

541-383-3783

Mon-Fri, 8:30am-5:30pm

Sat, 10am-4pm