Pack & Play Sandwiches for Outdoor Adventure 

Each day more trails lose snow and our warm-weather Central Oregon playground expands. Whether you want to hike, bike, kayak or backpack, those are all activities that work up an appetite. If you don't have time to make lunch at home—or are visiting—there are a few places in town making sandwiches ideal for throwing in your pack.

For those who get really hungry on the trail, check out Nancy P's Cafe & Bakery. Their sandwiches on thick, fresh-baked bread are huge, well wrapped and durable. Seriously, even the half sandwiches are heavy. And don't worry about backpack squishing; additional melding of flavors, like on the pesto turkey or chipotle chicken, will make them more delicious.





Another stop with fresh-baked bread is The Village Baker , known for their turkey with strawberry salsa and a rich, creamy layer of Brie. These sandwiches are a bit more delicate, so place them at the top of your pack.

In a rush, or when you're headed out in the morning, try premade sandwiches and wraps at places such as Newport Market, Market of Choice or Whole Foods, and grab a fresh sandwich or wrap made with quality ingredients. If you want more vegan and vegetarian options, like a Thai peanut wrap, visit Devore's Good Food Store.

We asked local Triple Crown thru-hiker Renee Patrick what she likes to grab for adventure. She said, "I usually head to Big-O-Bagels and get a bagel sandwich for a hike or ski." Whatever sandwiches you choose, remember to have fun out there, and if you pack it in, pack it out.