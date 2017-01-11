Picks 1/11-1/18 

Thursday 12

R.A. The Rugged Man

HIP-HOP—The Rugged Man is one of the most underrated rappers in history and a huge part of that is scarcity: He's only had two albums and a compilation drop over the last three decades. He's worked with some of the greatest rappers in history, and should be mentioned alongside them as well. A true legend. // 9pm. Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Dr., Bend. $15.

Friday 13

Orloff/Walz Duo

MUSIC—High Desert Chamber Music brings pianist Edith Orloff and cellist John Walz to Central Oregon to perform as a duo. The two are the founding members of the award winning Pacific Trio and their most recent recording features the work of Brahms. With a hefty list of individual accomplishments, this evening of music is sure to be magical. // 7:30-9pm. First United Methodist Church, 680 NW Bond St., Bend. $40 adults, $10 children.

Friday 13

Apres Ski Bash

PARTY—We may not have a true "apres ski" experience on our mountain, but luckily, Crow's Feet Commons gives us the next best thing: snow, music and firepits with a lovely view in downtown Bend. The second in the apres ski series features Ideateam, a nine-piece brass funk band. With food from El Sancho, beer from Deschutes, and Mt. Bachelor handing out goodies, you'll have all the C.O.'s faves in one spot. // 6:30-10pm. Crow's Feet Commons, 869 NW Wall St., Bend. No cover.

Friday 13 & Saturday 14

Tierney Sutton Band

JAZZ—Up next in the Riverhouse Mt. Bachelor Jazz series: Tierney Sutton, who's been nominated for a Grammy for every recording she's released over the last decade. That includes a recent nod for Best Jazz Vocal Album for "After Blue," inspired by Joni Mitchell. If you haven't yet gotten the chance to attend the jazz series, you bet your jazz that you'd better be there. // 6:30pm each night. Riverhouse on the Deschutes, 3075 N Hwy 97, Bend. $52.

Friday 13-Saturday 28

"Hand to God"

THEATER—If you like a bit of disturbing plot with your theater, "Hand to God" is definitely the way to go. What happens when a Christian puppet workshop becomes a dark and twisted playground for the basest of human desires? Is it the fault of the devil, or just the weaknesses and frailties that come with the human spirit? // 7:30pm & 3pm matinee. 2nd Street Theater, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend. $15-$19.

Saturday 14

High Gravity Extravaganza

BEER—This fourth annual festival features bold, high-gravity ales. High-gravity refers to beer with high original gravity—a measure of the unfermentable and fermentable substances in the wort before fermentation...Confused? Don't worry, all that matters is the beers are delicious and can be enjoyed around firepits or to the funky sounds of Ideateam or the jazz tunes of Maxwell Friedman Trio. Cheers! // 1-10pm. McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend. No cover.

Saturday 14

Woebegone

ALBUM RELEASE—Local band Woebegone has its CD release party for their debut record! With multiple members of Larry and His Flask, Woebegone is already making its name as one of the finest live shows in town and with the newly coined term "Supple Rock" to describe them, this show should be one of a kind. // 9pm. Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Dr., Bend. $10-$12.

Saturday 14

Bryan Sutton Band

LIVE SHOW—As a Grammy Award-winning guitarist, Bryan Sutton is no stranger to accolades, but with the additional lineup of Sam Grisman, Casey Campbell and Mike Barnett, this should be a night of beautiful music at the Old Stone Performing Arts Center. His bluesy folk mixed with bluegrass sound is powerfully melodic. // 8pm. The Old Stone, 157 NW Franklin Ave., Bend. $25-$30.

Sunday 15

PUSH Physical Theatre

CIRQUE/CIRCUS—See gravity-defying physical illusions, dance-infused acrobatics and other awe-inspiring feats from this troupe of circus and cirque performers based in New York. Whether you're a dancer, an aerialist or you just like seeing people do physically-challenging things on stage, this is your show. // 3 & 7:30pm. The Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend. $17, $27 & $35.

Monday 16

M.L.K. Day of Service

GIVING BACK—Civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King often said, "Life's most persistent and urgent question is: "What are you doing for others?" In honor of his legacy–and our community—why not start with the annual Day of Service? Paint walls, clean schools, make a card for an elder or a hospitalized veteran.. there's lots to do! To find out how you can help and when, sign up at ConnectCentralOregon.org. Let's do this!