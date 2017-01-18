Picks 1/18-1/25 

Thursday 19

Author! Author!

with Dave Eggers

AUTHOR—Some love the cerebral, autobio marvels in a "A Heartbreaking Work of Staggering Genius," others favor the non-fiction wonders that author Dave Eggers dropped in "Zeitoun." Whatever your flavor, you'll get to hear him speak at the Deschutes Library's Author! Author! Series. We heart you for this, Library. // 7pm. Bend High School Auditorium, 230 NE Sixth St., Bend. $25.

Thursday 19

MarchFourth + Watkins Glen

PARTY—Sonic explosions, abundant foot stomping and a team of 20 artists, musicians and dancers take to the stage for Parallel 44's 10th anniversary and owner Gabe Johnson's 44th birthday bash. A night not to be missed, the show promises to bring everything from gypsy soul to Americana funk rock to the stage, all in a beautiful and theatrical blowout. // 8 pm. The Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend. $22.50.

Thursday 19

Robert Earl Keen

COUNTRY—This is the real deal country music, straight out of Houston, Texas. His new album, "Live Dinner Reunion," sees him revisiting his 1996 classic, "No. 2 Live Dinner." With guests like Joe Ely, Cody Canada and Cory Morrow, this should be one heck of a country jamboree. Bring your best boots. // 7pm. Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend. $35-$51.75.

Friday 20

Albert Cummings & Ben Rice

GUITAR—To call Albert Cummings a master guitarist is almost underselling the blues/rock legend. His work with B.B. King, Buddy Guy and Johnny Winter cements his status as one of the most dynamic blues guitarists working today. Ben Rice is also a fine guitarist and singer in his own right. // 8pm. Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Dr., Bend. $20.

Saturday 21

The Bend Solidarity March

DEMONSTRATION—Whether you care about immigrant rights, women's rights, Planned Parenthood, the Affordable Care Act, or you want a way to process the inauguration, this is your outlet. Put on by a collective of social justice and activist groups in Central Oregon, you'll march in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington and the sister marches in cities nationwide. // 11am to 4pm. Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside, Bend. FREE, but bring your posters and power fists.

Sunday 22

Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad

BEATS—What better way to expand your consciousness than by participating in psychedelic roots reggae beats thrown by New Yorkers Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad. Promising to be a night where the boundaries of traditional reggae roots are explored, Giant Pandas are both innovative in their sound, their jamband aesthetic and their artistry. // 7:30pm. Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend. $16.

Tuesday 24

Kitchen Dwellers +

Gipsy Moon

BLUEGRASS—They're both young bands who are hot on the bluegrass scene, and yes, Benditos, you get to see them both in one beautiful, bluegrass-y evening.The Kitchen Dwellers' fans are calling their high-energy performances "galaxy grass." See these rising stars for yourself on this magical Tuesday. // 8pm. Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend. $12 adv; $15 door.

Wednesday 25

Oregon WinterFest

Fire King Crowning

ROYALTY—Legendary reigning Fire Queen Bunnie Taylor holds her now infamous Royal Pageant to crown her Fire King at this hilarious evening full of laughter, storytelling, jamming and a talent show. Will Bunnie pick from the wonderous likes of Bernie Inferno, Mitch Ember, Mike Pyro or Rick Flame to be her snow-mate? Join in on the fun to find out. // 7:30 pm. 2nd Street Theater, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend. $5.

Wednesday 25

Martin Sexton

FOLK— Part of the Sisters Folk Festival Winter Series, Martin Sexton comes to Central Oregon. Bouncing between folk, blues, soul, country and rock, Sexton is a captivating and exciting performer. His newest record, "Mixtape of the Open Road," should satisfy fans while making quite a few new ones as well. // 7pm. Sisters High School, 1700 McKinney Butte Rd., Sisters. $40-$55.

Wednesday 25

The Price is Right

GAME SHOW— Come on down to bid on the prizes of a lifetime. What is the next name on their list?? It could be you! Whether you're taking on the Showcase Showdown, carefully balancing your Plinko chips, or coming in underbid and taking the grand prize, you might win A BRAND NEW CAR! Or not. Either way, it should be fun. // 7:30pm. Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond. $29-$49.