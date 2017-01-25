Picks 1/25-2/1 

Thursday 26

GATHERING— Green Drinks 2017 Expo

An event filled with conscious folk, the Environmental Center is kicking off the 2017 round with a fun-filled, informative event with beer from Boneyard and provided snacks. Come mingle with likeminded folk while supporting green businesses. Remember to carpool and bring your own cup. // 5-7pm. Old Stone Performing Arts Center, 157 NW Franklin Ave, Bend. Free, RSVP required.

Thursday 26

12th Annual Backcountry Film Festival

FILM FESTIVAL— The Backcountry Film Festival has slowly and quietly become one of the most important outdoors film fests in the country. This year's fest is raising money for Project SNOW, a field trip program for over 2,000 students all across Central Oregon. With 11 short films screening, this should be a blast. // 7pm. Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Dr., Bend. SOLD OUT.

Saturday 28

Lunar New Year

RED ENVELOPE—Don't know what the red envelope has to do with Lunar/Asian New Year? You can find out at this celebration of the Asian New Year at Bend High School. With carnival games, a silent auction, Tai Chi performances and bingo, it's gonna be a good time. It's also a benefit for Education for Chinese Orphans. // 2-5:30pm. Bend High School, 230 NE 6th St., Bend. $5 students & seniors, $12 adults, $30 families.

Saturday 28

F3—Futbol, Fermentation and Food

FC TIMBERS—Bend FC Timbers youth soccer club is raising money for a new field as part of its Build It Forward campaign, so why not party in support of it? A silent auction, raffle and specialty drinks, it's going to be a kickin' good time. Help them make their goal! OK, done with soccer puns now. // 6pm. Oregon Spirit Distillers, 740 NE First St., Bend. Tickets at BendFCTimbers.com $25.

Saturday 28

Broken Down Guitars AND Fortune's Folly

ROCK—Stomp your shoes, elevate your rhythm and get into the groove by dancing the night away with local band Broken Down Guitars. A superb mix of stellar vocals, rocks, blues and jam band elements, BDG is joined by Eugene band Fortune's Folly, a four-piece-female-fronted rock band making its Bend debut. // 9pm. Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Dr., Bend. $5.

Saturday 28

Moon Mountain Ramblers

CD RELEASE PARTY— We've written about them more than once in this here paper and that's because the Ramblers are one of Central Oregon's most talented bands. Here's a chance to support the band with the release of its fifth full-length album, "A Little After Midnight." It's best record in years. // 8pm. The Old Stone, 157 NW Franklin Ave., Bend. $8.

Saturday 28

Shafty

SOMETHING PHISHY—There's nothing like a cover band to make the party jump. Everyone loves dancing to songs they're familiar with, but Shafty knows the real secret. They cover Phish exclusively and bounce between old and new songs, while also giving equal attention to the classics and the deep cuts. If you like Phish, you will love Shafty. // 9pm. Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend. $15

Sunday 29

Cascade Crescendo and Useful Jenkins

UPBEAT BLUEGRASS— High energy bluegrass hits the Volcanic with Portland's own Cascade Crescendo gracing the scene and joined by Midwest favorites Useful Jenkins. This is sure to be a foot stompin' memorable time. Featuring a blend of both contemporary acoustic elements and jamgrass, Americana music. // 8pm. Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Dr., Bend. $8 adv., $10 door.

Tuesday 31

Karl Denson's Tiny Universe

MUSIC LEGEND— Whether you've heard Karl Denson play with Slightly Stoopid, Lenny Kravitz, Greyboy Allstars or The Rolling Stones, he's been a saxophone legend for decades. Touring with his own band, Karl Denson's Tiny Universe sees Denson as the frontman and the music expand from jazz to blues to everything under the sun. // 9pm. Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Dr., Bend. $25.

Wednesday 1

20th Annual Coffee House Benefit

POP UP GALLERY—For the past 20 years, the Sisters High School arts department has put on this fundraiser in support of its programming. Featuring a gallery of student art, live entertainment, cookies and of course, coffee! Plus hands-on creation stations. // 7pm. Sisters High School, 1700 McKinney Butte Rd., Sisters. $5.