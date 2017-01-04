Picks 1/4-1/11 

Friday 6

Spankalicious

DJ LOVE—Need a night of dancing to start off your first full weekend of 2017? Well, here you go. Slipmat Science brings Psychedelic bounce DJ Spankalicious, from Cincinnati, Ohio, with support from Lodurr, N8ture, and Lyfe, to the Capitol for cutting-edge music and a fun visual experience, all for a great price. // 10pm. The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend. $5.

Friday 6

"Clue"

READING—This will be the first in a series of local actors and comedians reading and acting out scripts from classic movies. "Clue" is the perfect movie to start with since all the characters interact like crazy and continually get nuttier as the show progresses. Find out if it's really Professor Plum in the kitchen with a candlestick! // 6pm. 2nd Street Theater, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend. $10-$15.

Friday 6

Music and Cowgirl Poetry

FOOD AND POETRY—Ellen Waterston, Jessica Hedges and Carolyn Dufurrena share their poetry about the challenges and rewards of living a life and ranching in the untamed West. The music will be provided by Cassia Dawn of the Uncharted Project and there will also be chili and cornbread, so this sounds like the perfect event to mosey on down to. // 6pm. High Desert Museum, 59800 S Hwy 97, Bend. $5-$10.

Friday 6

First Friday Art Walk

ART—On the first Friday of every month, downtown Bend businesses and galleries keep the doors open late for an art walk featuring local and regional artists. Each location has different art and usually a fun, free drink and snack to enjoy while viewing. First Friday is a local favorite and a good excuse to check out a business you've never been in, plus you get to explore some new art, such as Aaron Glenn's, featured at left, at Townshend's Teahouse. // 5-8pm. Throughout Downtown Bend. Free.

Friday 6 - Saturday 7

Some Enchanted Evening

REVUE—From Top Soil Theatrics and Mejaski Choreography comes a night of song and dance from some of the most talented performers in Central Oregon. While this will be a review of classic Broadway song and dance numbers, it will also act as a sneak preview to the highly anticipated upcoming run of "Spring Awakening." // 7:30pm. CTC Cascade Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend. $25.

Saturday 7

Down North

ROCK&SOUL—With those two genres of music in the mix, need we say more? Down North is your underground rock, dance-worthy soul music provider, straight outta Olympia, Wash. Expect an uplifting, unique sound that will keep you off your chair all night long. // 9pm. Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Dr., Bend. $8 adv., $10 door.

Saturday 7

Yak Attack

DANCE—This Portland trio is no stranger to Bend but always a welcome sound to music lovers' ears. Yak Attack is an electronic band that fuses a variety of genres including jazz and funk, through seamless improvisation and looping live on stage. This show will most certainly move the audience to full on dance mode and is a perfect way to celebrate the first weekend of 2017. // 8pm. Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend. $12 adv., $15 door.

Monday 9

"The Brand New Testament"

FILM SERIES—BendFilm is launching a new series called "In Case You Missed It," which will take a look at favorites from 2016's festival. The film follows God, who lives in an apartment in Brussels with his wife and daughter, and he goes throughout his days being a grumpy sadist. A very funny and powerful film. // 6pm. McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend. $6-$11.

Tuesday 10

Open Mic for Storytellers

STORY TIME—Have a burning story you've been waiting to share with the world? Want to make that poem public? This is your moment. Every Tuesday night is open mic night at Crow's Feet Commons, where you can cozy up to the fire and spill your storytelling guts. Or just come and listen! Signup starts at 5pm. // 6-8pm. Crow's Feet Commons, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend. No cover.

Wednesday 11

The Junebugs

POP FOLK—Ah, Wednesday. In winter you often offer us so little to work with in the music department... but not this week! This high energy pop folk trio is well-dressed and ready to rock your midweek. And since there's no cover, your post-holiday budget (or lack thereof) shouldn't have to suffer either. // 7pm. McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend. No cover.