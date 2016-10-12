Picks 10/12-10/19 

Thursday 13 & Friday 14

Bend Venture Conference

STARTUPS–Ready to launch your business? Need some capital to get going? You'd better not miss this one. Bend Venture is the place to be for early- and growth-stage companies who want to show off their hot ideas and connect with the angel investors who will fund them. New this year: A social impact category for nonprofit companies. // Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend. bendvc.edcoinfo.com

Friday 14

High Desert Hijinks

COMEDY—This is the second show in the High Desert Hijinks series. This one features stand-up comedian Art Krug, more musical interludes, multi-media shorts and all sorts of other shenanigans. Art Krug is a great comic, so go down to the Old Stone and get involved in some hijinks. It's never the same show twice. // 8pm. Old Stone Performing Arts Center, 157 NW Franklin Ave., Bend. $10.

Friday 14

Naive Melodies Plays Talking Heads

COVER BAND–Yes, it's a cover band. No, it's not going to be boring. With classic tunes such as "Take Me to the River" and "Wild Wild Life," the Talking Heads' music can definitely speak to the Bendite soul. This all-night dance party features sets that weave in the old and the new from all 'Heads eras, so everyone will find something to love. // 10pm. Capitol Theatre, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend. $7 adv., $10 door.

Saturday 15

Swinging with the Stars

DANCE–We're really good at the outdoor activities here in the C-O, but what we all really need is more reasons to shake our groove thangs. Get your fix at this event, all in support of Central Oregon Sparrow Clubs. Local celebs and their pro dance partners will compete to take home a host of trophies, and all you have to do is vote with your pocketbook for the best ones. // 6 pm. Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend. $17.

Saturday 15

Bend Fire Department Open House

EXPLORE—Have you ever wondered what it takes to be a fireman? Find out during the Bend Fire Department open house that will include fire engine tours, hands-only CPR classes, live fire demonstrations and free ice cream! This fun and interactive day isn't only for kids, as there is something to learn and explore for any age. // 11am-3pm. Bend Fire Station #305, 63377 Jamison St., Bend. Free.

Sunday 16

Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band/Supersuckers

HELL RAISING–With the Distinguished Delinquents tour, rockin' country-ish band Rev. Peyton meets high-powered rock n' roll and country-ish band Supersuckers for a double-headliner, also featuring Jesse Dayton. Whether you're already a fan of one or all of these acts, it's sure to be a raucous good time that will rock Volcanic to its rafters. // 8pm. Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Dr., Bend. $18 adv., $22 door.

Sunday 16

Great Pumpkin Race

RUN—Fall has arrived and with it a cool breeze in the air! What better way to stay warm than moving during the fifth annual Great Pumpkin Race 5k and Kids Fun Run? Plus, proceeds from the runs support Elk Meadow Elementary School's Integrated Arts Program. Costumes are encouraged! // 10:30am. Brookswood Meadow Plaza, 19539 Amber Meadow Dr., Bend. $25 adults, $15 kids, for 5k. $5 kids race.

Tuesday 18

Nahko and Medicine for the People

WORLD MUSIC—Nahko and Medicine for the People is a world music collective focused on keeping Mother Earth healthy and happy. Their music combines hip-hop, reggae, jazz, funk and world music and creates a fusion unlike anything on the airwaves right now. Their music is as serious as their message. // 7pm. Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend. $28-$33.

Tuesday 18

Rita Moreno

THEATER LEGEND—Rita Moreno has been performing for so many years, each generation has something different they know her from. Whether it's her work in "The King and I," or "West Side Story," or even her amazing turn as Sister Pete on HBO's "Oz," Rita Moreno is a national treasure and her storytelling ability is unmatched. // 7:30pm. Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend. $45-$70.

Wednesday 19

Luke Winslow-King

GUITARIST—Luke Winslow-King takes the word "prodigy" and runs with it as far as he can. He's a guitarist, singer, composer, and lyricist who rocks a slide guitar as well as an acoustic one. His interest in pre-war blues and jazz makes his shows not just entertaining musically, but also a fascinating history lesson music. // 8pm. Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Dr., Bend. $10-$12.