Picks 10/16-10/23 

Thursday 17

Hypnotic Brass Ensemble

FAMILY AFFAIR—These seven brothers started playing music with their musician father Kelan Phil Cohran (of Earth, Wind & Fire, Chaka Khan and Sun Ra fame) before they even started kindergarten, so you can expect some masterful musicians who really know how to put on a show. Expect a fun brass band sound with doses of hip-hop, funk and soul. // 7pm. Sisters High School, 1700 McKinney Butte Rd., Sisters. $10-15.

Friday 18

Trout Steak Revival

STRINGS—Explained in their own words, Trout Steak Revival performs "bluegrass-inspired mountain music." Hailing from Denver, Trout Steak has gained popularity the true jam band way—by touring constantly—but also from its immense string picking and beautifully crafted songs. This five-piece band is a great fit for Bend music lovers and a good way to spend a Friday evening. // 7:30-9:30pm. Old Stone Performing Arts Center, 157 NW Franklin Ave., Bend. $15.

Friday 18 & Saturday 19

2nd Street Theater's 2017 Season Preview

THEATER—2nd Street has a jam-packed season coming up with musicals, comedies and everything in between. We can't give away too much about what shows they'll be premiering before they do, but 2nd Street has consistently taken big chances with their shows over the years and 2017 will be no different. // 7:30pm. 2nd Street Theater, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend. $10-$15.

Friday 18 & Saturday 19

Benny Green Trio

JAZZ GREAT—By some accounts, Benny Green is the most accomplished jazz musician to grace the stage in Bend. Jazz lovers admire him for his serious skills on the piano; those newer to the scene are blown away by Green's energy on the stage. Seriously one of the greatest jazz pianists...like ever. A must-do as part of the Riverhouse on the Deschutes Jazz Series. // 6:30pm both nights. Riverhouse on the Deschutes, 3075 N Hwy 97, Bend. $52.

Saturday 19

Hillstomp

PUNK MEETS BLUES—Wondering exactly what "punk blues" sounds like? Think R.L. Burnside meets the Black Keys meets the White Stripes—with a little more Portland thrown in. When you're in the mood for a raucous Saturday evening filled with stompin' and pickin' and all that fun stuff, this is your scene. // 8pm. The Belfry, 302 Main St., Sisters. $12.

Saturday 19

Capitol's One-Year Anniversary

PARTY—The Capitol, a subterranean restaurant, venue and bar in downtown Bend, is celebrating its first birthday! Its name is a throwback to a theater in Bend that operated from 1922 to 1955, but the anniversary party will be fully modern with Beat Lab Radio taking over the music. Bass music experts WelterWeight, Matt Wax, Signal Bath and DJ Lonely Stacks will all be spinning this evening. // 9pm. The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend. $5.

Saturday 19

"Men are From Mars, Women are From Venus"

THEATER—The stage adaptation of the classic 1992 book by John Gray focused on the differences between men and women. Because, you know, guys just don't understand and ladies be all complicated and men are just basically modern neanderthals or something. Am I close? Maybe I need to read the book more than I thought I did. // 8pm. Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend. $56.

Monday 21

Cash'D Out

JOHNNY LIVES!—If the current season has you feeling like you want to cry, cry, cry or to burn in a ring of fire, then behold! You have Cash'D Out to bring back the good ol' days when Johnny Cash was around to sing about it. We might not be able to bring Johnny back, but we can still enjoy his songs through this entertaining tribute band. Playing with the Delta Bombers and Natalie Clark. // 8pm. Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Dr., Bend. $10.

Tuesday 22

YG

HIP-HOP—YG is new to the game with his debut album coming out in 2014, but he's already making quite a name for himself. This guy is so hardcore, he was shot in a recording studio in 2015, only to be back in the studio recording the next day. His tour is called the "F*ck Donald Trump Tour," so expect a bit of catharsis. // 7pm. Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend. $26-$29.

Tuesday 22

FEA

PUNK—What the world needs now is a queer, feminist, Chicana punk band, and here comes FEA to give us what we need! They just opened for the legendary Pansy Division in Hollywood, so expect huge things for this loud and fast quartet. Their sound is like surf rock and fuzz punk had a beautiful baby. // 9pm. Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Dr., Bend. $8-$10.