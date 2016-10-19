Picks 10/19-10/26 

Thursday 20

Space Jesus & Yheti

DANCE—Space Jesus spins trap, dubstep and bass music like some weird prophet descending on our lands. His mix of Aladdin's "Arabian Nights" is pretty much a bonafide classic and his live sets can only be described as eclectically bizarre. Become baptized in his funky fresh beats and sing his praises to the masses. // 8pm. Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend. $12.

Carolyn Wonderland

TEXAS BLUES—What do you get when you combine a dash of Janis Joplin with a smidge of Texas blues? Carolyn Wonderland, of course. This rockin' show combines Carolyn's strong vocal performance, with young upstart Jane Kile serving as opener, for a night of soul sisterhood in Sisters. // 8pm. The Belfry, 302 Main St., Sisters. $17 adv., $20 door.

Bend Design Conference

CREATIVE TIME—Need a mid-October boost to get your creative juices flowing? This could be just the thing. Whether you're a designer, a creative in some other capacity, or someone who's simply looking to start thinking outside the box, this two-day event will probably have at least one workshop that helps you discover that "breakthrough thinking." // 8am-10pm both days. Various downtown Bend locations. $75 students, $115 ScaleHouse members, $150 GA.

Gift of Gab with Landon Wordswell and Mostafa

HIP-HOP—Gift of Gab is widely considered to be one of the finest MCs in hip-hop, and his work with Blackalicious created two of the finest hip-hop records of this century. This is the man who wrote "Alphabet Olympics," one of the most tongue twisting-est hip-hop tracks in history. Google Daniel Radcliffe rapping it. You'll be glad you did. // 9pm. Astro Lounge, 939 NW Bond St., Bend. $10-$13.

Poor Man's Whiskey

OLD TIMEY JAM—With the cold nights around here of late, this one really had us with its title. Even though Poor Man's Whiskey likely won't be passing out free moonshine for one and all, their combination of old time, bluegrass and southern rock is still sure to keep you warm. Friday features their Darkside of the Moonshine jam, while Saturday is an Allman Brothers Jam. // 8pm both nights. The Belfry, 302 Main St., Sisters. $16+.

Young Dubliners

CELTIC ROCK—The Young Dubliners have been rocking since 1988, touring the U.S. and Europe since 1994. If you've been missing bands like The Pogues and Thin Lizzy, then the Young Dubs' mixture of classical Irish delivery and straight-forward rock 'n' roll will fill that sweet spot. Imagine Flogging Molly without the booze obsession. // 9pm. Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Dr., Bend. $12-$15.

Reel Rock 11

FILM—This annual event for global outdoor enthusiasts brings the best rock climbing and adventure short films to the big screen. Reel Rock 11 in Bend will benefit Bend Endurance Academy and features epic tales of nail-biting crack climbing, powerful 15-year-old Ashima Shirashi, gorgeous Norway slabs and athletes who are making a name for themselves. // 7pm. Mountain View High School Auditorium, 2755 NE 27th St., Bend. $15 adv. at Mountain Supply, $17 door.

Taikoproject

BOOM TIME—So you thought it was going to be another mellow Saturday, did ya? Not if you step anywhere near the Tower Theatre on this night. The well-known Taikoproject is sending six of its best and brightest our way for a night of booming fun featuring their signature American-Japanese drum style music. It's sure to be a lively night. // 7:30pm. The Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend. $35-55.

The Hemp & Cannabis Fair

WEED PARTY USA—Last year we went to the THC Fair and ended up with a giant bag of edibles. We ate the whole bag and regret nothing. Walking from one end of the expo hall to the other is like a mixture of a tour through Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory and Snoop Dogg's favorite dream, but with less singing and more patchouli. Saturday, 10am-6pm. Sunday, 11am-5pm. // Riverhouse, 3075 N Hwy 97, Bend. $15 for a weekend pass.

The Era of Megafires

TALK—Dr. Paul Hessburg takes viewers on a multimedia presentation about megafires—wildfires that are over 100,000 acres—an issue that is only growing in our region. Hessburg has 27 years of fire and landscape ecology research under his belt and the evening should resemble a Ted X style discussion and opportunity to learn about these destructive fires. // 6:30pm. Old Stone Performing Arts Center, 157 NW Franklin Ave., Bend. $5.