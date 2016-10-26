Picks 10/26-11/2 

Thursday 27

TAUK & Yak Attack

INSTRUMENTAL—Funk, hip-hop, jazz and prog rock... yes, please. Touring in support of their third studio album "Sir Nebula," TAUK is on fire. With openers Yak Attack (whose most recent album is a collection of fan faves from Portland venue The Goodfoot), it's sure to be a fun evening that gets the busy Halloween weekend off on the right foot. // 9pm. Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Dr., Bend. $10 adv., $12 door.

Friday 28

Jem Halloween Masquerade

RAFFLE PARTY—For the 7th year in a row, Jem's Halloween Masquerade raises funds for the EarthWin nonprofit, currently working on bringing supplies to the Standing Rock demonstrators. Along with raffle prizes and food, there will be music from MOsley WOtta, Chiringa and Ubuntu. Dress up, get free samples of Jem products and help an org that provides women and children access to education, clean energy and meaningful employment. // 8pm. Old Stone Church, 157 NW Franklin Ave., Bend. $20 presale, $25 door.

Friday 28

Boos and Brews Halloween Bash

PARTY—Bend Brewing Company is part of the old guard of Bend—a place where locals can go and remember what it looked like before all those Patagonia jackets. Boos and Brews Halloween Bash will have Sorski spinning the decks. Be sure to wear a costume or no dance party for you. At least not here. Maybe at home in front of the cats. // 7:30pm. Bend Brewing Company, 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend. No cover.

Friday 28

Monster Ball

BOO!—This is always quite the party every year, as anyone who works downtown can attest. There's nothing quite like seeing the entire cast of Futurama stumbling and puking through the alleys. Live, music, DJs, costume contests, go go-dancers, aerialists and more will be there for your listening and viewing pleasure. Dust off the Ken Bone outfit and come on down. // 8pm. Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend. $20.

Friday 28 & Saturday 29

Mel Brown Septet

JAZZY—The Mt. Bachelor Riverhouse Jazz Series is back and better than ever, with a new jazz space that makes an already-enjoyable experience all the better. Start off your jazz season with Portland favorite, the Mel Brown Septet. This time around, the group features tunes that evoke the spirit of Art Blake and his Jazz Messengers. Be there. // 6:30pm both evenings. Riverhouse on the Deschutes, 3075 N Hwy 97, Bend. $48.

Friday 28-Saturday 12

"Young Frankenstein"

MUSICAL—"Young Frankenstein—The Musical" has some of the catchiest tunes ever to come off the Broadway stage. With this year's passing of Gene Wilder, the show is a celebration of the man in a way that only Mel Brooks could conceive. There are monsters, hunchbacks, madmen, hermits and some very tough women, so get ready to experience it all. // 7:30pm. Sunday matinees, 3pm. 2nd Street Theater, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend. $22-$25.

Friday 28-Sunday 6

"Maelstrom, The Zombie Opera"

OPERA—It's hard to imagine having more fun at an opera than watching all the beautiful costumes and people get torn to shreds by an undead horde of zombies. Director/Composer Ben Larson is a Bendite and this show should be an absolute blast from top to bottom. Expect a beautiful opera surrounded by tons of gruesome sights. // 7pm. Sunday matinee, 3pm. Pinckney Center, COCC, 2600 NW College Way, Bend. $20-$25.

Saturday 29

Bend Zombie Run

BRAINSSS—In this freaky 5k participants choose a side—zombie or survivor. Survivors attempt to stay alive while solving a puzzle obstacle along the way, while zombies chase down victims. Both sides are racing to the finish where a post-apocalyptic party awaits. Need we say costumes are encouraged? // 6pm. Bend National Guard Armory, 875 SW Simpson Ave., Bend. $30-$35 adult, $20-$25 kids. Special package pricing.

Saturday 29

AlterCross Warehouse Party

BEER BIKES BLOWOUT—If you're into cyclocross, then definitely hit up the Cross Crusade Saturday and Sunday, taking place around the Deschutes Brewery. If you're more interested in the party element, then this has you covered, too. The Saturday night Warehouse Party features circus and dance performers, DJs and bands galore (Chrome Wolves, Pigs on the Wing, Moondog Matinee and Deltron 3030, of Del the Funky Homosapien fame.) // 8pm. Deschutes Brewery Warehouse, 399 SW Shevlin Hixon Dr., Bend. $25.

Saturday 29 & Sunday 30

Warren Miller's, "Here, There & Everywhere"

SKI FILM—A yearly ritual for many viewers, Warren Miller's films continue to inspire 67 years since Miller first picked up a camera. This year's film continues the tradition of traveling all over the snow-covered world to capture gorgeous shots of athletes on winter adventures—all for the pleasure of the audience. // Saturday, 6pm & 9pm. Sunday, 5pm. Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend. $18.