Picks 10/5-10/12 

Thursday 6 - Sunday 9

BendFilm Festival

FILM—BendFilm is back for its 13th annual festival and the event is more impressive than ever. With some of the finest narratives, shorts and documentaries of the year, combined with master filmmaker John Sayles in attendance showing two of his finest films, this is an embarrassment of riches for film fans. // Check Bendfilm.org for films, pricing, times and locations.

Begins Friday 7

ScareGrounds Haunted House

BOO!—October has arrived which means Halloween is just around the corner, making it a perfect excuse to scare yourself plus friends and family. Whether it's a slaughterhouse or insane asylum, these haunted houses are guaranteed to be creepy. // Every Friday & Saturday in October, 7-10pm. Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond. $12 one haunt, $20 two haunts, $25 three haunts.

Friday 7

The Game

RAP—The Game was signed by Dr. Dre back in 2002 and has remained a steady face in West Coast hip-hop ever since. He was part of G-Unit until the beef between him and 50 Cent became too large to deal with. He's one of the few West Coast rappers to have actually lived the thug life (drugs and gangs) as opposed to just rapping about it. // 7pm. Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend. $32.

Friday 7 - Saturday 22

"In the Next Room"

THEATER—Also known as "The Vibrator Play," this show tells the story of the historical fact that doctors used to treat "hysterical" women with vibrators. A hilarious and fascinating look at a sexual revolution in a time when women were seen as property more than human beings with feelings. This one will be talked about. // 7:30pm & 2pm Sunday matinees. Cascades Theatrical Company, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend. $13-$20.

Saturday 8

Helio Sequence x Base Camp Studio Celebration

MIXED MEDIA—This unique event starts with a 24-hour painting party and mural creation led by local artists and Base Camp Studio, followed by a performance by Portland-based two-piece band Helio Sequence in the later hours of the celebration. When it comes to engaging in multiple arts at once, this is the event to experience. // 7-10pm. Crow's Feet Commons, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend. $10 suggested donation.

Saturday 8

Immersion Brewing's Grand Opening Party

BEER—Readers may be thinking, "Hasn't this place been open for months?" While that technically is true, sometimes it takes a little while to get into the swing of things before fully showing what a place has to offer. This party will feature music from three bands, bouncy houses, special release beers, giveaways and more. // 11:30am-11pm. Immersion Brewing, 550 SW Industrial Way Suite 185. No cover.

Monday 10 & Tuesday 11

Swivel Digital Media Conference

LEARN—October is the month for conferences in Central Oregon and this digital themed event should not be overlooked. Topics include social media, web, creative and marketing ideas that will presented through a variety of workshops and by speakers that are experts in their industry, including PNW designer Aaron Draplin. // Visit swivelnow.com for a prices, times and locations.

Monday 10

Goddamn Gallows

GYPSY PUNK—Two different bands with the word "Gallows" in their names! Goddamn Gallows and Gallows Bound both bring a punk flair to Gypsy, Appalachian, bluegrass sensibilities. If it's hard to imagine what that sounds like then seeing this show might be the only way to ever really understand. // 9pm. Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Dr., Bend. $10-$12.

Wednesday 12

Tony Furtado

MUSIC GOLD—You may have heard of Tony Furtado while dabbling in the bluegrass scene...then again, you may well have heard him at an event related to nearly any other genre of music the Northwest has to offer. Furtado, a banjo virtuoso who also sings and plays slide guitar and guitar, is known in Americana, blues, folk, indie and jazz scenes...not to mention the occasional jam scene performance. This time, he's playing a free show. // 7pm. McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend. Free.

Wednesday 12

Nell Robinson & Jim Nunally Band

COUNTRY PEP—Ready for some kickin' country to start off your fall? These guys have you covered. Robinson and Nunally join with Jon Arkin, Pete Grant and Jim Kerwin for a night of classic country infused with high-energy originals and vintage country covers. With a pedal steel in the mix, don't forget your dancin' boots. // 7:30pm. Old Stone Performing Arts Center, 157 NW Franklin Ave., Bend. $15.