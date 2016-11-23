Picks 11/23-11/30 

Thursday 24

Thanksgiving Runs

TROT—Bendites, lace up those running shoes before loosening your belt with one of the two races offered Thanksgiving morning. Bend Thanksgiving Classic is a 5k or 10k supporting Girls on the Run of Central Oregon. FootZone's I Like Pie Run/Walk offers a 2k, 5k or 10k option supporting NeighborImpact. // Both begin at 9am. Bend Thanksgiving Classic, Old Mill District, bgcbend.org/activities/bend-thanksgiving-classic. I Like Pie Run/Walk, begins in front of Crow's Feet Commons, footzonebend.com.

Friday 25

Pray for Snow Party

CELEBRATE—10 Barrel is offering a chance to gather your fellow snowboard addicts and pray to the snow gods for a bountiful winter season! Enjoy the release of the 2016 Pray for Snow Winter Ale, music from Marv Ellis and Ben Union, plus a rail jam on 10 Barrel's custom rail jam truck. Shuttle will be running to and from the pub on Galveston Ave. to the brewing facility. // 4-9pm. 10 Barrel Brewing Co. Brewing Facility, 62970 NE 18th St., Bend. Free admission.

Santa's Helicopter Arrival

ST. NICK ARRIVES—He may spend Christmas Eve flying around in a fancy sleigh, but in the meantime, the jolly old fat man is chillin' in an AirLink CCT helicopter. AirLinks are normally used as air ambulances, but this time one is transporting Santa to SantaLand at the Les Schwab Amphitheater. Get there between 10 and 10:15 to see the landing, and then stay to talk Santa into making all your wishes come true. Can Santa bring back decency and tolerance this year? Let's hope so. // 10am. Les Schwab Amphitheater, 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Dr., Bend. Free admission.

"A Christmas Story"

CLASSIC FILM—Toys for Tots is sponsoring the annual screening of "A Christmas Story" at the Tower Theatre. If you bring an unwrapped toy, you'll be entered into a drawing to win fun prizes. There is also a soap eating contest and a photo booth, plus you get to watch one of the best Christmas movies ever made! Embrace the post Thanksgiving holiday spirit. // 7:30pm. Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend. $12-$18.

Untitled Improv's Black Friday Bonanza

IMPROV—The delightful thing about improv is that it's usually one of the funniest things you've ever seen or a train wreck of monumental proportions. When inventing things straight from the dome, there's a good chance everything will go spectacularly wrong, but luckily Untitled Improv is pretty dang great at what they do. // 9pm. 2nd Street Theater, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend. $8.

Friday 25 - Saturday 12/18

"It's A Wonderful Life"

THEATER—Six actors bring to life dozens of characters from the beloved film classic. By placing the emphasis on characters, voices and the script, this version of the show brings new life to the tear-jerking story of the trials and tribulations of George Bailey. This is not the version of the show you're used to seeing. // 7:30pm. 2pm matinees. CTC, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend. $13-$20.

Saturday 26

The Weather Machine

ENERGY—They've been compared to everyone from The Kinks to Paul McCartney to obscure French bands... but the truth is, it's hard to pin down The Weather Machine's sound. The Portland-based quintet played Les Schwab in 2014, along with multiple performances for Oregon State Parks and more. Simply put, lots of other people love this folk-rock band's high-energy shows, and we do too. // 8pm. The Belfry, 302 Main St., Sisters. $12.

Saturday 26

Aesop Rock

HIP-HOP—Aesop Rock is one of the half dozen or so best rappers on the planet, no argument. His beats, his flow and his lyrics are all pretty much flawless and his new record, "The Impossible Kid," is his best in years. Seeing Aesop Rock live is like getting to see a painter at work on a masterpiece. If you haven't heard him then you haven't heard hip-hop music. // 7pm. Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend. $20.

Tuesday 29

Groove Session

ROCK—Friends, do you long for a bygone era when rock was rock and America was...well, a word similar to good-ish? Let's make it good-ish again. If we're speaking your language thus far, you're gonna love Groove Session, a throwback band with a rock vibe and a positive message. It's movin' groovin' music as it was, and as it should be. // 9pm. Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Dr., Bend. $8 adv., $10 door.

Wednesday 30

Loch Lomond

CHAMBER POP—A little bit of orchestra and a little bit of synth pop give Loch Lomond its signature sound. Touring in support of the new album they released in September, it's sure to be a fun, rousing night with this Portland band at your local McMenamins. Get there! // 7pm. McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend. No cover.