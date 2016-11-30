Picks 11/30-12/7 

Friday 2

Danny Barnes & Cascade Crescendo

BANJO—When someone is acknowledged by (fellow banjo player) Steve Martin as one of the best banjo players in the USA, then you know you're getting something special. Banjo player extraordinaire Danny Barnes is a big draw all by himself, but add in the lively "jamgrass" sounds of Cascade Crescendo, and you've got a great show that's well worth your time. // 7:30pm. Old Stone Performing Arts Center, 157 NW Franklin Ave., Bend. $15.

Friday 2

Baby Eazy-E

HIP-HOP—Eazy-E's second son straight out of Compton, Baby Eazy-E is following in his father's footsteps. His track, "Still Cruisin' on a Hustler's Ambition," with 50 Cent, is pretty great and shocking how much he sounds like his old man. If you're not sure about him, check out his remix of "Wobble" and get some of that '90s-style West Coast rap you've been missing. // 8pm. Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend. $15-$20.

Friday 2

Flamingosis

ELECTRONIC—Flamingosis' sound is so varied and eclectic that it's hard to slap a label on it. He takes the thick beats of J Dilla, the pop culture influences of Mike Relm and the infectious grooves of Nightmares on Wax, and creates something wholly his own. Explore "Great Hair" or "Bright Moments" to get an idea of what you'll be in for during a live performance. // 9pm. Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Dr., Bend. $10.

Saturday 3

Bend Jingle Bell Run

HOLIDAY—This festive race is put on by the Arthritis Foundation to raise funds for research and awareness. With a 5k and 1-mile option, there is no better time to slip on those elf shoes, don an ugly sweater and jingle all the way through downtown for a great cause. // Registration 10am, race 11:30am. Bank of the Cascades, 1100 NW Wall St., Bend. Visit jbr.org for more information.

Saturday 3

Moon Mountain Ramblers

MUSIC—You know what the best thing about the Moon Mountain Ramblers is? Everything! The amount of talent spread between those five musicians is staggering, and seeing them live is a masterclass on how to keep an audience enthralled for two hours. The Ramblers have a new record out which means you've got some listening to do. // 8pm. The Belfry, 302 Main St., Sisters. $8-$10.

Saturday 3

Bend Christmas Parade

FESTIVE—The Christmas Parade is an annual tradition in Bend, put on by a driven group of volunteers for over 20 years. The theme of this year's parade is "All I Want For Christmas," with Santa making his traditional appearance in a red sleigh, pulled by reindeer! // Noon. Downtown Bend. Route: Down Newport Ave., Wall St., Franklin Ave. into Riverside Blvd., ending on Tumalo Ave., Bend. Free.

Sunday 4

Kung Fu & Particle

NEW FUNK—With a sound that rides the line between electro-fusion and dance music, this is the show to attend if you're looking for your music loud and danceable. Still not sure what to expect? Think EDM meets funky 70s. Arriving in Bend with their fellow East-coasters Particle, the two bands are sure to liven up your Sunday night. // 9 pm. Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend. $15 adv., $20 door.

Tuesday 6

Tommy Emmanuel Classics & Christmas Tour

GUITAR—Australia's Tommy Emmanuel has been regaling audiences with his legendary guitar skills for close to five decades. With two Grammy nominations under his belt, this is yet another example of the world-class musical acts that Bend seems to draw in spades. This show will feature numbers from Tommy's "All I Want for Christmas" 2011 release, including many familiar holiday songs. In addition, the second set features friends Pat Bergeson, John Knowles and Annie Sellick. // 7:30pm. Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend. $39.50, $49.50.

Wednesday 7

Prezident Brown

REGGAE—Prezident Brown has been making some of the best Dancehall reggae for three decades and has progressively modernized his sound each year. He's one of the few Dancehall artists who don't sound like a throwback to the '80s or '90s; instead, he's constantly pushing up against what people imagine when they think of reggae music. // 10pm. The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend. $15.

Wednesday 7

World War II Remembrance Day

STORY TIME—December 7 marks the 75th anniversary of the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor that led the U.S. into WWII—so it's an ideal date on which to recall some of the stories from that fateful time. To mark the historic date, the Central Oregon chapter of the Band of Brothers will share the stories of men and women who lived through the war. // 6pm. High Desert Museum, 59800 S. Hwy 97, Bend. $3 members, $7 non-members, free for all active duty military and veterans and their families.