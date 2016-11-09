Picks 11/9-11/16 

Friday 11

Manic Focus

ELECTRONIC—Straight out of Chicago, Manic Focus drops atmospheric, head-nodding beats. He bounces between straightforward dance, dubstep hip-hop, funk and soul with the ease of a longtime producer/DJ. With guest stars rapping over his beats, Manic Focus doesn't have two tracks that sound remotely the same. // 9pm. Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Dr., Bend. $12-$15.

Friday 11

Annual Veterans Day Parade

HONOR—The one-year anniversary of the ending of World War I was in 1919, and became the first Veterans Day—originally called Armistice Day. Flash forward almost a hundred years and we still take Nov. 11 as a day to honor American veterans of all wars. Support local veterans and remember those lost during the annual parade in downtown Bend. // 11am-2pm. Parade route: NW Harmon Blvd. – Newport Ave. – South on Wall St. – Riverside Dr. to Galveston Ave. Free.

Saturday 12

Larry and His Flask with McDougall

ROCK—The hometown boys who made good are returning to Bend for a show at Volcanic. With their signature mashup of bluegrass and punk, LAHF play shows that people remember for years to come. They don't play locally as often as they used to, so any chance to catch LAHF on their home turf should be grabbed with both hands. // 9pm. Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Dr., Bend. $12-$15.

Saturday 12

Leo Kottke

PICKIN'—Having grown up in 12 different states before settling in the bustling metropolis of the Twin Cities (where he's a fixture of the local folk scene), Leo Kottke's style is nothing if it's not eclectic. There's a little blues, a little jazz and a bit of folk thrown in there, too—all sounds which are what The Belfry does best, right? // 8pm. The Belfry, 302 Main St., Sisters. $43 adv., $47 door.

Saturday 12

Old St. Francis School Birthday Celebration

PARTAY—Where once there were nuns there are now bawdy beer drinkers. Where once there was corporal punishment, there's now revelry. Isn't the fact that the St. Francis school building is a McMenamins instead of a Catholic school something to celebrate?! We think so. With music from Americana band Coyote Willow from 4-6pm and Portland bluegrass faves Freak Mountain Ramblers at 7pm, it's going to be one fun birthday. // 4-10pm. McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend. No cover.

Saturday 12

Bend Ale Run & Festival

ACTIVE DRINKS—Combining two of Bend's favorite things—the outdoors and beer—this inaugural Bend Ale Run features either a half marathon or 10k course and finishes up with a beer festival at NW Crossing. Runners can join friends sampling over 40 beers from 20 regional breweries by the warmth of fire pits. // More info and sign up at bendalerun.com. Ale Festival: 11am-9pm, NorthWest Crossing, 2754 NW Crossing Dr., Bend.

Sunday 12

Loyal Samurai

KABUKI—Kabuki theater is an art form that has held on for thousands of years, even as other forms of theater have fallen by the wayside. Professor Laurence Kominz of Portland State University's theater department directs the English language debut of "The 47 Ronin" one of Japan's most beloved Kabuki productions. This should be a treat for theater buffs. // 7pm. Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend. $17-$27.

Monday 14

Wax & The Palmer Squares

HIP-HOP—There's no rapper/producer in the business right now that's quite like Wax. His flow is unafraid to offend and tracks like "Coins" and "I Shoulda Tried Harder" remind hip-hop heads of classic rappers like FatLip and Pharcyde. It's goofy fun hip-hop music at a time when the genre could frankly use it. // 8pm. Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Dr., Bend. $12-$15.

Tuesday 15

Andy McKee

TWO-HANDED GUITAR—Take one look at McKee's main musical instrument and at the very least, you'll be heading over to YouTube to see how he plays that thing. With a "harp guitar" and a two-handed technique, this is a musician's musician who's skilled at tapping, altered tunings, creative capo-ing and more. Definitely check it. // 7:30pm. Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend. $24.50-37.50.

Tuesday 15

The New Mastersounds & Turkuaz

FUNK NIGHT—For many musicians, having someone cover your music is a mark of success. Make a 7-inch record with your band covering another band on one side, and them covering you on the other side, and you've hit a new level. That's exactly what's happening with these two bands, and their show is sure to be a fun, funky one. // 9:30pm. Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend. $25 adv., $30 door.