Picks 12/14-12/21 

Thursday 15 - Friday 16

"The Night Before the Night Before Christmas"

CHRISTMAS SHOW—This show puts the "fun" back in dysfunctional as we follow an older man on his mission to cancel Christmas. From local playwright Cricket Daniel, "The Night Before the Night Before Christmas" is a reprise of the run that sold out 2nd Street Theater in 2015. It's nice to add a little irreverence to the holiday. // 7:30pm. Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend. $22-$32.

Friday 16

Oregon Comics Showcase

COMEDY—At first I thought this was a comic book convention and was very excited, but then I learned it was comedians and was still pretty excited. With Andrew Brunello, Justin Zimmerman, Kate Murphy and Carter performing, expect to laugh until your stomach hurts. I still kinda wish we had a comic-con, though. // 8pm. Seven Nightclub, 1033 NW Bond St., Bend. $8-$10.

Friday 16

AKA Faceless, Cedar Teeth & Comanche Joey

ROCK—Excellent local band Patrimony headed off to Nashville last summer and then sadly broke up. Frontman Trevor Martell and his drummer are touring as a duo under the name AKA Faceless and headed back to Bend for what might be their only show. Cedar Teeth and Comanche Joey aren't too shabby either! This show is going to melt faces. // 9pm. Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Dr., Bend. $8 adv., $10 door.

Friday 16

Ugly Sweater Party

CELEBRATE—Take a break from the inevitable stress of the holidays with Craft Kitchen's ugly sweater party. Blend modern humor with holiday tradition by grabbing Grandma's Christmas-themed sweater and party for a cause, as proceeds from the evening support Family Resource Center. Santa will make an appearance and there will be a raffle, give back tree and $1 per pint of the Snow Cap Wheat goes to the nonprofit. // 5-8pm. Craft Kitchen and Brewery, 803 SW Industrial Way Suite 202, Bend. No cover.

Friday 16

Sunriver Music Festival Holiday Concert

JAZZ—For the past 40 years, the Sunriver Music Festival has been bringing a string of talented musicians to Sunriver for its Fireside Concert Series. This time, come and see renowned saxophonist Patrick Lamb & His Jazz Band. Lamb is one of the youngest members of the Oregon Music Hall of Fame, having played with musicians as varied as Smokey Robinson and Alice Cooper. Expect a fun night by the fire. // 6:30pm. Sunriver Resort Homestead, 1 Center Dr., Sunriver. $35.

Saturday 17

Juju Eyeball

BEATLES—Love the Fab Four? While there's no longer a possibility of seeing all four of them perform together in concert, you can get the locals' next best thing: Juju Eyeball. The band has roughly 60 songs culled from The Beatles' repertoire, so whether you're an early-Beatles (think "A Hard Days' Night") fan, or more of a later-Beatles ("Let It Be") fan, there's likely to be something that fits your groove. // 8pm. Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend. No cover.

Saturday 17

Zepparella

ZEPPELIN—Some people say the Beatles are the best band ever. Some vote for Led Zeppelin. If you're in the latter camp, then seeing this band of lovely ladies cover Zeppelin just might be your stairway to heaven. Starting with the music of Led Zeppelin but then adding in their own improvisation, this is sure to be a rockin' show. // 9pm. Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Dr., Bend. $20 adv., $22 door.

Saturday 17

The Trail Band

MUSIC—This uniquely Oregon band has delighted listeners with its musicianship and humor for 25 years. A talented eight-piece ensemble, The Trail Band originated in 1991 as a show to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the Oregon Trail and continued well past that via audience encouragement. The holiday show is a mix of spirited traditional songs as well as original tunes. // 3pm & 7pm. Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend. $36, $41.50.

Monday 19 - Saturday 24

"The Santaland Diaries"

CHRISTMAS SHOW—Clinton Clark returns as Crumpet the Elf in David Sedaris' modern classic riff on dealing with the holidays when you're just not feeling it. For a show this snarky, sarcastic and bitter, there's never a moment that doesn't have true heart and a spirit for Christmas. "Santaland Diaries" takes warmth, wit and snark and adds the perfect amount of holiday tinsel. // 7:30pm with 2pm matinee, Dec. 24. 2nd Street Theater, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend. $12 adv., $15 door.

Wednesday 21 – Friday 23

A Tower Christmas

VARIETY—You want an event that lets you get into the holiday spirit, while not overwhelming you or the kids with attending too many plays, concerts or ballets. Behold! This show at the Tower wraps everything under one roof. The family-friendly event features singing, dancing and scenes from the Christmas classics you love. Bam! All your holiday-themed fun in one handy night. // Dec 21, 22 & 23, 7pm. Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend. $15 adults, $10 children.