Picks 12/21-12/28 

Daily Through Dec. 31

Horse Drawn Christmas Caroling

HOLIDAY—Cowboy Carriage is hosting Christmas caroling with two Percheron horses pulling a wagon equipped with jingle bells, cookies and hot chocolate through downtown Bend. Caroling books will be provided, all guests need to bring is cheer and singing voices! // Times vary. Meet in front of Pine Tavern, 967 NW Books St., Bend. $40 individual, $100 family, $400 whole wagon. Visit cowboycarriage.us/Christmas to book and for more information.

Friday 23

Ugly Pants Christmas Party

SPANDEX—You've probably been to about a gazillion ugly sweater parties this season, so isn't it time that your bottom half got some hideous, worn-once-and-never-again attention?! Ponder no more, Bendites, your pants' time has come. With music from The Chinups and Corner Gospel Explosion, a Redneck Santa gag gift exchange and prizes for the ugliest pants, this is the low-brow holiday event you've been waiting for. Bring a gift of $5 and under for the exchange. // 9pm. Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Dr., Bend. No cover.

Friday 23 & Saturday 24

DJ NYM

COCKTAILS—DJ NYM derives his stage name from the word homonym, which by one definition is, "musically one of two or more songs that sound alike, but in fact are different songs that blend as one." NYM will create a blend of soul, hip-hop, funk and holiday cheer for two nights at the Dogwood. A perfect excuse to escape family and drink some tasty cocktails. // 9pm. The Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend. No cover.

Friday 23 & Saturday 24

Alan Jones Sextet

JAZZ—Have the jazziest holiday yet with the latest installment in the Mt. Bachelor Riverhouse Jazz Series. Featuring the Alan Jones Ensemble with John Nastos on alto sax, Greg Goebel on piano, Charlie Porter on trumpet and Jon Lakey on bass—plus Nicole Glover on tenor sax, this one will get your holiday weekend going strong. // 6:30pm both nights. Riverhouse on the Deschutes, 3075 N Hwy 97, Bend. $48.

Saturday 24

Maragas Winery Christmas Eve Open House

WINE—Who says you have to stick around home on Christmas Eve? Even if you head out to Maragas Winery for the free mulled wine, hot chocolate and spiced popcorn the Winery is offering as part of its old-fashioned Christmas celebration, chances are Santa Claus will still make it to your house that night. That is, if you're on the nice list... // 11am. Maragas Winery, 15523 SW Hwy 97, Culver. Free, but bring a donation for the food bank.

Tuesday 27

Butterfly Breakdown

MUSIC—Every genre Butterfly Breakdown plays around in becomes another notch in their sonic belt loop. Whether the band is shredding blues, wailing folk or sounding like the second coming of Heart, Butterfly Breakdown blows the lid off most bands that even attempt their sound. Every time they come to Bend, they just get better. // 7pm. McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend. No cover.

You've seen these holiday events in the Source before, but don't miss them this week when you're looking for some holiday fun!

Through Dec. 31

Starfest

AWESOME LIGHTS—If you've been in Central Oregon for at least one holiday season, you've probably done Starfest before. Every year from Thanksgiving to New Year's, a mile of amazing animated lights decorates the road along Eagle Crest. FYI: Taking the horse-drawn wagon is never not a perfect way to go. // Daily, 4pm-10pm. Eagle Crest Resort, 1522 Cline Falls Rd., Redmond. Free to walk or drive through.

Wednesday 21 – Friday 23

A Tower Christmas

VARIETY—Get all your Christmas cheer and holiday theatre going done in one big night with this family-friendly event that includes plenty of singing, dancing and scenes from the Christmas classics you love. For the busy family on the go, this is the show to help you check the show-going off your list. // Dec 21, 22 & 23, 7pm. Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend. $15 adults, $10 children.

Dec. 21-23, Dec. 27-29

SantaLand

HO HO HO—Throughout the holiday season the Old Mill has been alive with holiday spirit. There are carriage rides, carolers, a giving tree and most notably, Santa! Local celebrities pose as St. Nicholas and listen to the Christmas wishes of kids, while parents try to guess who's under the white beard. It's a fun and festive tradition for a reason! // 11am-5pm. Old Orvis Building, 320 Powerhouse Dr. Suite 110, Bend. $10-$15.

Thursday 22 - Saturday 24

"The Santaland Diaries"

CHRISTMAS SHOW—Clinton Clark returns as Crumpet the Elf in David Sedaris' modern classic riff on dealing with the holidays when you're just not feeling it. For a show this snarky, sarcastic and bitter, there's never a moment that doesn't have true heart and a spirit for Christmas. For the Santas and Grinches alike. // 7:30pm and 2pm matinee. 2nd Street Theater, 22 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend. $12-$15.