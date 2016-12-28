Picks 12/28-1/4 

Friday 30

Quick and Easy Boys

ROCK & ROLL—This Portland-based trio rocks the house every time they come to Central Oregon, and this show should be no exception. A great way to gear up for New Year's Eve celebrations. Compare Quick and Easy Boys to Band of Gypsies, the Police, the Minutemen...or don't compare them to anyone. Just go. // 10pm. The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend. No cover.

Friday 30

Extrava-JAM-za

IMPROV—Untitled Improv Company has a deep bench of very funny comedians who are most assuredly going to ring in the new year by making everyone laugh so hard their stomach hurts. Seriously, Chelsea Woodmansee, Aaron Mitchel, Jennie Macpherson and Ariana Celestine are so funny it hurts. // 9pm. 2nd Street Theatre, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend. $8.

Saturday 31

Balle Erotique Masquerade Ball

COSTUMES—This yearly event includes go go dancers, crazy slideshows and a costume contest that will give you a reason to break out the box of dress-up stuff you might have thought you needed to toss aside til festival season rolled around. Nope. Bust out your baubles once again, because costumes are highly recommended for this event. // 8pm. Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Dr., Bend. $25 adv., $30 door for singles, $40 adv., $50 door for couples.

Saturday 31

Moon Mountain Ramblers

CHAMPAGNE TOAST—One of the locals' favorite bands just released their first new CD since 2010, and they're ready to celebrate. If you're in for a high-energy acoustic rock show to top off your 2016, this is your spot. Featuring special guests from the B-Side Brass Band and a free champagne toast at midnight, what's not to love? // 9pm. 21+ Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend. $8.

Saturday 31

World's Finest & Elektrapod

NEW YEAR'S EVE—With World's Finest playing in Father Luke's Room and Elektrapod rocking out in the theater, New Year's Eve will be a little like a Mini McMenamins Musical Merriment Festival. One cover price gets you in to both bands, but try and spread time out equally between both so no one feels bad. // 9pm. McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend. $10.

Saturday 31

Absorb

DJ NIGHT—Want the all-night dance party that New Year's Eve deserves? This is it. Dance your booty off with DJs and musical acts including Dot Diggler, Nykon, Nasty Nasty, Burufunk, Sigrah, Onhell, Nato Feelz, KC Jonez and Lyfe. This all-ages party will let you ring in the new year and burn some calories too. // 10pm. Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend. $15 adv., $20 door.

Saturday 31

New Year's Eve Ice Skating

FAMILY—Opened last December, The Pavilion has become a much-loved spot for kids and adults alike during the winter months. For New Year's Eve The Pavilion will be filled with holiday tunes, a magical light display and hot drinks, and skaters are encouraged to dress in neon with a glow photo booth available. Happy skating! // 6-9pm. The Pavilion, 1001 SW Bradbury Way, Bend. $10 youth, $12 adult, includes skate rental.

Saturday 31

Bend Burlesque & Company Grand NYE

PARTY & SHOW—There's something especially exciting about watching burlesque while also ringing in the New Year. Parties like this make 2017 seem so much brighter and filled with hope, especially when dancing, live bands, DJ's and incredible performers are involved. // 8:30pm. Old Stone Performing Arts Center, 157 NW Franklin Ave., Bend. $25.

Saturday 31

New Year's at Hoodoo

SKI—Hoodoo ski area was first built in 1938. Fun fact: the founders originally wanted to build on Three Fingered Jack but couldn't secure funding for a road. With 805 acres of skiable terrain and ticket prices that can't be beat, Hoodoo is a fun-filled choice for New Year's. A professional firework display will begin at 9pm to ring in 2017. // 9am-9pm, fireworks at 9pm. Hoodoo Ski Area, Hwy 20, Sisters. $25-$57 adult, $25-$37 junior and senior.

Saturday 31

Spirit Animal Mask-Uerade Ball

NYE—It's always fun dressing like your spirit animal for a party because it's the perfect conversation starter. Nothing breaks the ice quite so well as describing why you're dressed like a six-foot tall panda bear. Sure, the costume gets uncomfortably sweaty and it's hard to see who you're really talking to, but it's so worth it. // 7pm. Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend. No cover.