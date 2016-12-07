Picks 12/7-12/14 

Thursday 8

Voetberg Family Christmas

CHRISTMAS SHOW—Touring can already be somewhat taxing for a band, so imagine how much harder it must be when everyone is related! The Voetbergs aren't just national fiddle champions and flat picking champions; they're also siblings ages 14-27. Each of them plays well beyond their years, as they're all virtuosic musicians and singers. // 7:30pm. Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend. $15-$30.

Friday 9

Annual Christmas Paddle

WATER—Every year the river through the Old Mill becomes aglow with Christmas lights as dedicated paddlers dress up their kayaks, canoes and paddle boards with holiday decorations. Those who plan to paddle should meet at 3:15 pm at Tumalo Creek Kayak & Canoe, but spectators can enjoy the festive spirit as well! The best time to view boats along the river will be from 4:15-6 pm. // 3:15-6pm. Tumalo Creek Kayak & Canoe, 805 SW Industrial Way Suite 6, Bend. Free.

Friday 9

Marty O'Reilly & Royal Jelly Jive

MUSIC—Marty O'Reilly and Royal Jelly Jive don't have much in common musically other than they are almost impossible to categorize. O'Reilly makes music that sounds like the soundtrack to some epic noir thriller and Royal Jelly is gypsy pop funk straight out of a dream circus. The combination of these two bands should make for an eclectic night of music. to say the least. // 9pm. Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Dr., Bend. $10.

Friday 9 – Sunday 11

SantaLand

CHRISTMAS—Central Oregon celebrities, plus local, county and state officials, don the white beard and pose as Jolly Old St. Nick in the magical world of SantaLand. Kids can tell Santa what they want for Christmas, while parents guess who's under the red hat. During the month of December there will also be carriage rides, carolers and more holiday celebrations throughout the Old Mill. // 11am-5pm. Old Orvis Building, 320 Powerhouse Dr. Suite 110, Bend. $10-$15.

Friday 9 – Sunday 11

Jurassic Quest

DINOSAURS—North America's largest animatronic dinosaurs come to the Deschutes County Fairgrounds. This is the perfect chance to make the younger children in your family believe that dinosaurs are still real, but that they're shy and only show themselves to kids that eat their vegetables. // Dec. 9, 3-8pm; Dec. 10, 9am-8pm; Dec. 11, 9am-7pm. Deschutes Fair and Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond. $15-$24.

Friday 9 – Saturday 17

Santaland Diaries

HOLIDAY COMEDY—Come one, come all, to the latest installment of the "Santaland Diaries," this one featuring Volcanic's Derek Sitter. The show involves reading funnyman David Sedaris' "Santaland Diaries"—a chronicle of Sedaris' experiences working at Macy's Santaland and the hilarious antics that ensued. // Fri., Dec. 9, Sat., Dec. 10, Fri., Dec. 16, Sat., Dec. 17, 7:30pm. Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Dr., Bend. $12 adv., $15 door.

Saturday 10

We Stand with Standing Rock

ACOUSTIC FUNDRAISER—Join Alicia Viani and Mark Karwan with the Tumbleweed Peepshow for an evening of acoustic music in support of the Water Protector Legal Collective, offering legal help for water protection activities in resistance to the Dakota Access Pipeline. Come for the great cause; stay for the fun vocals, guitar and acoustic bass performance. // 6:30-10pm. Dudley's Bookshop Café, 135 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend. $10+ donation.

Saturday 10

Central Oregon Winter Beer Festival

BREWS—It's abundantly clear by now that winter + beer is what Central Oregonians live for—so since this event combines all of those, it should be a hit! This fourth-annual event takes place in the GoodLife Biergarten/Courtyard...where in place of the usual lawn games you'll find a tent under which you can drink out of the falling snow. Sample seasonal and specialty beers and live the good life. Yes, this is what the C.O. is all about. // 2-9pm. GoodLife Brewing, 70 SW Century Dr., Bend. $10 for COWBF glass and 4 drink tokens.

Wednesday 14

MarchFourth & Watkins Glen

PARTY—This isn't just Parallel 44's 10th anniversary, but it's also owner Gabe Johnson's 44th birthday celebration. There's really no better way to celebrate than the massive sound of MarchFourth and the new local supergroup, Watkins Glen. Come for the party and the music, but stay to see how they fit the 20+ band members of MarchFourth on the Domino Room stage. // 8pm. Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend. $20 adv., $25 door.

Wednesday 14

Foghorn Stringband

PICKIN'—If you're a lover of old time string music and you haven't yet heard of Foghorn Stringband, it's time to up your game. This Portland-based band is often noted for re-igniting the renaissance of Old Time music in the Northwest, and their shows are always a fun, danceable time. With the Lowest Pair opening, bring your dancin' shoes...and maybe an old timey hat. // 7:30pm. Old Stone Performing Arts Center, 157 NW Franklin Ave., Bend. $15.