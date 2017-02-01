Picks 2/1-2/8 

click to enlarge DAUGHTERS OF THE FORESTFILM SCREENING





click to enlarge

Spring Awakening



Thursday 2 - Sunday 5

MUSICAL— With one of the catchiest and most beautiful scores to come from Broadway in decades, Topsoil Theatrics does this powerful and important show justice. "Spring Awakening" begins its run at 2nd Street Theater then heads to the Belfry in Sisters for three shows before finishing at the Tower. // 7:30 pm, 2/2-2/4. 3pm, 2/5. 2nd Street Theater, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend. $20.







click to enlarge

Unearthed: Encaustic Collagraphs

Friday 3

ART SHOW— Portland Artist Elise Wagner is a multimedia artist who takes an unconventional approach to printmaking, creating textural plates out of wax, which she then inks and prints. Her art is eye-catching and emotive. Wagner will demonstrate her printing process and speak about her inspirations. The exhibit goes through Feb. 26. // 5-8pm. A6 Studio & Gallery, 550 SW Industrial Way #180, Bend. Free.





click to enlarge

The Lower 48



Friday 3

DANCE ROCK— Not often does Bend see indie electro thumping rock that's both dancey and bluesy. Enter The Lower 48, a three-piece trio hailing from Portland, citing influences ranging from The Kinks and The Stones to Karen O to Led Zeppelin and LCD Soundsystem. Upbeat, fun and creative in their sound, they're sure to get you on your feet with their 60s rock vibe. // 9pm. The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend. $5.





click to enlarge

Yak Attack & Paranome

Friday 3

ELECTRONICA— House breakbeat, downtempo, jazz and funk elements are blended in this live electronica show. Prepare to get sweaty while dancing your face off in this high energy performance that features a DJ set by Paranome. Fans of Yak speak highly of a multidimensional show with frequent collaborations, live looping and jamming. // 8pm. The Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend. $12-15.





click to enlarge

USATF Cross Country Championships

Saturday 4

RUN RUN RUN—Run for bragging rights in one of the beer-related events, or come to watch some of the country's top runners compete for a national title. With an army of volunteers out there clearing snow for the event, it's a great time to "pray for dirt," people. // 9am-4:30pm. River's Edge Golf Course, 400 NW Pro Shop Dr., Bend. $45-100.

click to enlarge

Ace Frehley

Monday 6

ROCK LEGEND — Ace Frehley played with a little-known rock band called KISS. They apparently painted their faces and wiggled their tongues while wanting to "rock and roll all night and party every day." Seriously though, this guy is a legend and seeing him solo should be a treat for KISS fans of all ages. // 7pm. Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend. $59-$70.





click to enlarge

What's Brewing: Immigration and our Central Oregon Economy

Tuesday 7

IMMIGRATION —If there's a bigger issue than immigration policy brewing in the U.S. of A. right now, we can't think of what it would be. This discussion will cover the basics of current immigration policy, how that's changing, and the possible effects on business owners and the U.S. economy. Plus Deschutes beer to cope with it all. // 5pm. Deschutes Brewery Public House, 1044 NW Bond St., Bend. $15-20.

click to enlarge

Shaolin Warriors

Tuesday 7

MARTIAL ARTS— The Shaolin Warriors have leapt their way into Bend before, and their shows are truly spectacular. It's like watching "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" come to life before your very eyes, but without any wires or special effects. Anyone with love for Chinese Kung fu is in for a very serious treat. // 7:30. Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend. $38-$54.

click to enlarge

Fly Fishing Film Tour 2017

Wednesday 8

FILM FESTIVAL— This will be the 11th time this festival has made its way across the country and it seems to just get bigger and more popular each year. With films shot in Mexico, Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula and Siberia, Alaska and across the lower 48, each short film is a unique adventure in the world of fly fishermen. // 7pm. Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend. $15.





click to enlarge

Daughters of the Forest Film Screening

Wednesday 8

DOCUMENTARY—Meet the filmmaker and watch the powerful documentary about a group of girls at a radical high school in Paraguay, learning about the threatened forest around them. After the screening, participate in a Q&A with director Samantha Grant. Hosted by BendFilm & World Muse. // 6:45pm. McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend. $12.