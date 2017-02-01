Picks 2/1-2/8 

MUSICAL— With one of the catchiest and most beautiful scores to come from Broadway in decades, Topsoil Theatrics does this powerful and important show justice. "Spring Awakening" begins its run at 2nd Street Theater then heads to the Belfry in Sisters for three shows before finishing at the Tower. // 7:30 pm, 2/2-2/4. 3pm, 2/5. 2nd Street Theater, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend. $20.
Friday 3
ART SHOW— Portland Artist Elise Wagner is a multimedia artist who takes an unconventional approach to printmaking, creating textural plates out of wax, which she then inks and prints. Her art is eye-catching and emotive. Wagner will demonstrate her printing process and speak about her inspirations. The exhibit goes through Feb. 26. // 5-8pm. A6 Studio & Gallery, 550 SW Industrial Way #180, Bend. Free.
DANCE ROCK— Not often does Bend see indie electro thumping rock that's both dancey and bluesy. Enter The Lower 48, a three-piece trio hailing from Portland, citing influences ranging from The Kinks and The Stones to Karen O to Led Zeppelin and LCD Soundsystem. Upbeat, fun and creative in their sound, they're sure to get you on your feet with their 60s rock vibe. // 9pm. The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend. $5.
ELECTRONICA— House breakbeat, downtempo, jazz and funk elements are blended in this live electronica show. Prepare to get sweaty while dancing your face off in this high energy performance that features a DJ set by Paranome. Fans of Yak speak highly of a multidimensional show with frequent collaborations, live looping and jamming. // 8pm. The Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend. $12-15.
RUN RUN RUN—Run for bragging rights in one of the beer-related events, or come to watch some of the country's top runners compete for a national title. With an army of volunteers out there clearing snow for the event, it's a great time to "pray for dirt," people. // 9am-4:30pm. River's Edge Golf Course, 400 NW Pro Shop Dr., Bend. $45-100.
MARTIAL ARTS— The Shaolin Warriors have leapt their way into Bend before, and their shows are truly spectacular. It's like watching "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" come to life before your very eyes, but without any wires or special effects. Anyone with love for Chinese Kung fu is in for a very serious treat. // 7:30. Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend. $38-$54.
FILM FESTIVAL— This will be the 11th time this festival has made its way across the country and it seems to just get bigger and more popular each year. With films shot in Mexico, Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula and Siberia, Alaska and across the lower 48, each short film is a unique adventure in the world of fly fishermen. // 7pm. Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend. $15.
Wednesday 8
DOCUMENTARY—Meet the filmmaker and watch the powerful documentary about a group of girls at a radical high school in Paraguay, learning about the threatened forest around them. After the screening, participate in a Q&A with director Samantha Grant. Hosted by BendFilm & World Muse. // 6:45pm. McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend. $12.