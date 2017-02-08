Picks 2/8-1/15 

click to enlarge

Death by Design: The Dirty Secret of our Digital Addiction

Thursday 9

FILM — While your smartphone hangs out in your pocket and your desktop and television gently hum, consider the environmental impacts of your electronic toys by attending a screening of this poignant film. Exploring the health and environmental risks of our digital age, this screening is not to be missed. // 6pm. Old Stone Performing Arts, 157 NW Franklin Ave, Bend. $5 donation.





Polar Plunge

Saturday 11

FUN-RAISER— With the temperatures recently rising, taking a dip in the Deschutes sounds... freezing. Brave the chilling fear, don your wildest costume and help raise money for the Special Olympics Oregon as you engage in one of the area's most bone-chilling fundraisers. Plunge with family, friends and coworkers, and receive a commemorative long-sleeve t-shirt and well deserved bowl of soup. //10am. Riverbend Park, 799 SW Columbia St., Bend. $50 minimum donation.





The Vagina Monologues

Saturday 11 & Sunday 12

P-WORD POWER—Behold, fair denizens of Bend! This year (unlike past years) you have not zero, not one, but TWO separate Vagina Monologues performances to choose from. The first one is this week, featuring lighting and staging uncommon in other iterations of the popular show. Check it, and then compare it to the version playing the following week at Sol Alchemy. // 3pm & 7:30pm. 2nd Street Theater, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend. $16-19.









Sunday 12

ELECTRO-FUNK— One of the better ways to end the week, PPPP impresses not only with their overly complicated name but with their high-energy, psychedelic funk. Infectious electro-funk grooves give way to an explosive performance that leaves you full of endorphins — so you're ready for the start of next week. // 9pm. Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend. $12 adv., $15 door.

Sacred Leadership Workshop



Sunday 12



LEARN— If you've been worried about the newly-inherited political landscape and are searching for ways to take action, then think about becoming a leader. Learn how in this moving workshop held by 2015 TEDx speaker Kris Prochaska. Perfectly timed to ease your discomfort, learn tools to hone your abilities and empower yourself and your community. // 12:30pm. High Desert Community Grange, 62855 Powell Butte Hwy, Bend. $25-40.













6th Annual Tour for the Heart

Sunday 12

NORDIC EVENT—Heart disease remains the number one cause of death in the United States, and with this event, you can take part in raising awareness about how it affects women in particular. The fun 5K cross country ski or snowshoe (your choice!) event takes place on a flat course, so there's no need to tax your ticker too much—and it's suitable for everyone, including men! // 9:30am. Mt. Bachelor Nordic Center, 13000 Century Dr., Bend. $25, preregistration required.





Monday 13

INTERACTIVE ART— Possibly the coolest spin on a variety-meets-art show, this interactive art and music show features artists creating masterpieces right before your very eyes. Tantalizing fun with intricate choreography, music and exciting audience interaction, this is one unique visual journey that is sure to leave the entire family inspired and mesmerized. Be prepared to be a part of the show. // 7:30pm. Tower Theatre, 833 NW Wall St., Bend. $30-50.

Vegan = Love: A Valentine's Occasion

Tuesday 14



VEGAN FEAST—So what's a cruelty-averse, animal-loving, vegan romantic supposed to do for fun in this town? Go to this event, of course! No, seriously, A Broken Angel's food is so good you don't have to be vegan to appreciate it. Featuring a multi-course plated meal for couples or any two people who enjoy being together. // 6pm. High Desert Museum, 59800 S Hwy 97, Bend. $120 per couple.



Israel Vibration and The Roots Radics Band



Tuesday 14

REGGAE ROOTS— After dinner and smooches, simmer down to some original reggae classics straight from old town Jamaica. Israel Vibration members Skelly and Wiss met as kids in a rehab center since both were living with polio. Decades later, their friendship is still evident in their mellow harmonies and a vibrant live act. // 8pm. The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave, Bend. $25-30.

Monophonics & Orgone West Coast Soul Tour

Tuesday 14

SOUL FUNK— How many ways can you funk? Find out this Valentine's Day by grooving to the rhythms of these Bay Area funk masters. Everything from 60s and 70s funk to electro funk and psychedelic funk... it's literally, funk-tastic. Perfect to get your evening jiving (wink, wink) with that special someone. // 8:30pm. The Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave, Bend. $20.