Picks 4/20-26 



Stories from the Soil



Thursday 20



SUSTAINABILITY — Junipers and sagebrush dot the high desert landscape — and that means growing actual food here is tough. Munch on locally grown fare as you learn about the challenges Central Oregon farmers face and the latest innovative techniques they employ to provide us with bountiful harvests. // 6pm. Brooks Hall, Trinity Episcopal Church, 469 Northwest Wall St., Bend. Free, RSVP required.





Pints and Politics: Parks & Rec Candidates

POLITICS — Was the whitewater park a sensible use of taxpayers' money? Should Parks and Rec lead the fix on Mirror Pond? What about bike lanes, urban trails and the future of Bend as our city grows? Find out where your Park and Rec candidates stand on issues that matter to you most at this week's Pints and Politics. // 7pm. Broken Top Bottle Shop, 1740 NW Pence Lane, Bend. Free.





Outlaw Nation 4/20 Late Nite

MUSIC — Choosing which event to attend on 4/20 may be as difficult as selecting the right strain for the evening. New Orleans' Outlaw Nation makes the choice a breeze with their retro blues, rock and reggae jams. Let the smoke clear and prepare for an awesome night of music. // 9pm. The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend. $8/adv., $10/door.





Divided Comedy Tour

COMEDY — Ty Barnett (Last Comic Standing, Tonight Show) and Ian Harris (Hulu Special, Jimmy Kimmel Live) bring their national comedy tour to Bend. Expect smart, clever and sometimes edgy comedy about things that often keep us "divided" – race, religion, parenting, beliefs, politics and relationships. // 7-9pm. Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century, Dr., Bend. $12/adv.



Jeffrey Martin and Anna Tivel



Friday 21



MUSIC — Based out of Portland, Jeffrey Martin brings a solid history of folk songwriting and storytelling to his live performances. Martin has shared the stage with Sean Hayes, David Wilcox and other folk troubadours. His sound, paired with the folk/Americana soundscape of Anna Tivel, makes this a show worth catching. // 8pm. The Old Stone, 157 NW Franklin Ave., Bend. $10-$15.





Furniture Flip Design Challenge

CREATE — Celebrate Earth Day with this family-friendly event that sees 19 local design teams battle it out by upcycling old furniture into works of subjective art and functional furniture. Designs will be based on thematic ideas such as "Oregon-ize it," "Out There" and "Odd Couples," with over 50 items being created for the benefit of Habitat for Humanity. Bring a mug for a free drink. // 4pm. 9th Street Village, 909 SE Armour Rd., Bend. $5.

FUNDRAISER — Bendites love few things more than craft beer, mustaches and supporting community assistance programs. Saturday, head down to GoodLife for all three. This family-friendly mustache competition features live music by Trailer 31, beer, a raffle and prizes for best natural, groomed and fake mustaches. All in support of the Bend Fire Community Assistance Program. // 4pm. GoodLife Brewing, 70 SW Century Dr., Bend.



Earth Day Parade



Saturday 22



PARADE — Assemble on Louisiana Avenue next to McMenamins and march as your favorite plant or animal. The parade ends at the Earth Day Fair, which features live music, art, food and activities for all ages. Celebrate the world we live on, because it's a beautiful place to be. // 11am. Downtown Bend. Free.

Chicks with Picks



Saturday 22



MUSIC —Returning with more passion than ever. Join local female-fronted bands Broken Down Guitars, Downhill Ryder and Portland's Butterfly Breakdown for an evening benefiting the Bethlehem Inn. Ladies from all three bands come together at the end for a special performance. Raffle and auction, too! // 7pm. Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Dr., Bend. $10/door.



Hot Buttered Rum

Wednesday 26

NEWGRASS — Certain band names continue to pop up throughout the Central Oregon musical landscape. Hot Buttered Rum remains active on the tour circuit with its own brand of California acoustic music. For fans of west coast bluegrass, a Hot Buttered Rum show is a must-go. // 8pm. Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Dr. Bend. $15/adv.