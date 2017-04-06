Picks 4/6-12 

click to enlarge

Moon Hooch & The Lucy Ring



Thursday 6



RAUNCHY SAX — Prepare for a horn explosion that is oh-so gratifying! Two dueling saxes add percussion beats that are guaranteed to impress. Quickly gaining notoriety, the 'Hooch has opened for the likes of Beats Antique and They Might Be Giants. Playing like they're performing to a crowd of thousands, this is infectious live electronica that has an uncanny ability to hype up any crowd. // 9pm. The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave, Bend. $12 adv., $15 door. 21+ over.





Bend Bike Swap + Adventure Gear Swap



Thursday 6-Saturday 8



GEAR SWAPS — Not one, but TWO gear swaps in the same week?! Option 1: The Adventure Gear Swap Saturday. Option 2: The Bend Bike Swap, which starts with gear registration Thurs. & Fri., and bike swaps Fri & Sat. // Adventure Gear: 10am-8pm Sat., Deschutes Fairgrounds, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond. // Bike Swap: noon-6pm Fri.; 9am-3pm Sat. National Guard Armory, 875 SW Simpson, Bend.

Fade In



Friday 7 - Saturday 15



THEATER — As home to several community theater groups, Bend delivers eclectic live performances you can't find anywhere else. Written and directed by a local talent with several film titles under her belt, this bizarro black comedy explores sibling rivalry through the eyes of two sisters who share a terrible past and a psycho ex-sweetheart. // Evenings, 7:30pm. Matinees, 3pm. 2nd Street Theater, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend. $16-$19.

Gerry Lopez Big Wave Challenge



Friday 7- Sunday 9



EVENT — Bend's big outdoor playground is proud to host this unique event that celebrates the historic surfing roots of snowboarding. The sweeping course of quarter pipes, spines and banked curves has been specially designed to sculpt the natural snowy terrain into a surfer's dream. Participation is limited, but go to check out the fun. // 7am. Mount Bachelor Village Resort, 19717 Mount Bachelor Dr., Bend.



Saturday 8



INDOOR FEST — A celebration of spring, but since it's indoors, it comes without the need to worry about the weather. Featuring local music acts Mark Brody, B Side Brass Band and SinSay, as well as local vendors showing off their art, jewelry, clothing, and more. // 6pm-2:30pm. The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend. $5

Survivorman: Les Stroud



Saturday 8

MUSICAL STORYTELLING — When you're sitting solo in the blustery Canadian wilderness, a bit of harmonica might just soothe the soul. Known for his award-winning "Survivorman" documentary series, this unique show features stunning video imagery, personal tales and original music —and no jaunt to the Great White North required. // 7:30pm. Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend. $20-40.

Salmon Run

Sunday 9



5K/10K/HALF MARATHON — Dust off those shoes and kick start the race season with one of the most scenic half marathons this side of the Cascades! The winding river trail hosts 500 runners each year, competing in 5K, 10K and Half Marathon runs, with the kiddos able to take part,too. // 8am packet pickupt. Old Mill District, 704 SW Georgia Ave, Bend. $25-35.





Monday 10



FILM NIGHT — A powerful indigenous-language film, written and produced in Guatemala. The night is a fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity Guatemala, helping to provide smokeless stoves, latrines and water filters for people living in the coffee communities of Guatemala. // 5:30pm. McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend. $10.

Lee Harvey Osmond

CAN/AMERICANA — Performing songs from the 2015 album "Beautiful Scars," Lee Harvey Osmond takes the Volcanic Theater Pub by storm. Hailed by some as the king of acid rock, this fearless group uses spaced out country rock and powerful blues funk to express courage, self-reliance, and some seriously sexy bass lines. // 8pm. Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Dr., Bend. $10-$12.

Marco Benevento with Corner Gospel Explosion



Tuesday 11



MUSIC — The Capitol switches it up with this unique feel-good combination of piano virtuoso Marco Benevento and the hard hitting local duo the Corner Gospel Explosion. As a two-member band with the nerve (and the right) to call themselves an Explosion, these two are proud to team up with the lush and versatile piano rock stylings of Marco Benevento for a rocking evening. // 9pm. The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend. $12-$15.