Picks 8/21-8/28 

Thursday 22

Fruit Bats

MUSIC—The Fruit Bats bring a hefty 1970s Southern California vibe to their records, even as their influences like The Kinks and The Byrds shine through. Their album, "Spelled in Bones," is still one of the best indie rock albums of the last decade. They're weird, wonderful and always memorable. Your new favorite band. // 8pm. Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Dr., Bend. $15-$18.

Friday 23 – Sunday 25

Bend Roots Revival

FESTIE—Want an event intended for locals, put on by locals? That's what you'll get with Bend Roots Revival – now celebrating its 10th year of bringin' the music, art and fun that locals can get down to. With arts education in decline in our area, Roots' mission of donating proceeds toward music and arts education is a sight for sore eyes. Haven't seen your fave local band in a while? Chances are they'll be there. // Behind Deschutes Brewery Warehouse, 399 SW Shevlin Hixon Dr., Bend. Free.

Friday 23 – Saturday 10/8

"I Shot Jennifer Lopez"

THEATER—The new play by local playwright Cricket Daniel. This one follows two friends in Manhattan who have a profound test of their moral compasses after finding themselves in an extraordinary situation. Daniel finds the humor in bizarre situations with ease, so this should be a blast. // 7:30pm. 3pm matinees. 2nd Street Theater, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend. $16-$19.

Saturday 24

Festival of Cultures

FIESTA—What better way to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month – and the diverse cultures of Central Oregon – than with this annual event? The day starts with its classic citizenship oath ceremony before moving onto music from Latin, Middle Eastern, Celtic and Polynesian musical acts. Oh, and you don't want to miss the food. A family-friendly event for all. // 10am-4pm. Centennial Park, Redmond. Free.

Saturday 24

Discover Nature Festival

EXPLORE—This action-packed community event will bring families together through outdoor recreation and learning. Move around with canoeing, archery, or learn survival skills and compete in the bike rodeo. Learn something new with volcano demonstrations, live birds of prey, stream exploration and more. This is a day of fun for kids and parents alike. // 11am-3pm. Riverbend Park, 799 SW Columbia St., Bend. Free.

Saturday 24

Salmon Bake Picnic

FOOD—Celebrate the newly opened Suttle Lodge and enjoy traditionally prepared wild salmon cooked over an alder wood fire by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, with dessert and side dishes created by Chef Joshua McFadden. After the picnic members of the Tribe will perform music and dance to the backdrop of breathtaking Suttle Lake. // Noon-4pm. The Suttle Lake Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 Hwy 20, Sisters. $65 adults, $35 for ages 15 and under.

Saturday 24

Dustbowl Revival

ROOTS—The Sisters Folk Fest might be over, but the town is still hopping with sweet folky Americana sounds. With its mashup of Southern soul, jazz, swing, funk and bluegrass, you don't get much more Americana than Dustbowl Revival. Begin the evening with the harmonies of the T Sisters, and then get your dancin' shoes on to see Dustbowl Revival rock the Belfry – all the way from the floor to the rafters. // 8pm. The Belfry, 302 Main St., Sisters. $12 adv., $15 door.

Tuesday 27

PT81 Beerfest Challenge

BEER—The Pine Tavern Restaurant and Bar hosts the second annual Beerfest challenge, featuring a beer garden, good grub and, most importantly, 16 Central Oregon breweries competing for Best Pale Ale. The fact that Central Oregon HAS 16 breweries to compete is remarkable, so let's not forget how lucky we are in general. // 4pm. Pine Tavern, 967 NW Brooks St., Bend. $15 for 8 tokens.

Tuesday 27

Brian Culbertson

MUSIC—Brian Culbertson can play a keyboard or a piano like most people could only dream, but then he can also blow your mind with a synthesizer, trombone, drums, bass, trumpet, euphonium and more. He's labeled as "smooth jazz' but he dabbles in funk and blues just as readily. This guy lights the stage on fire. // 7:30pm. Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend. $29.50-$49.50.

Wednesday 28

Bachaco

MUSICA—What do you get when you mix the grooves of Jamaica with the sounds of Venezuela and Latin America? Bachaco, of course. A bachaco is an ant used by some Venezuelans to make a super-picante sauce – so expect a spicy night. Come to this show to help you forget that you'll be walking outside to a cool mountain night instead of warm tropical beach. Then try to let that mood stick for just a little while. // 9pm. Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend. $15 adv.