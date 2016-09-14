Picks 9/14-9/21 

Thursday 15

Sara Watkins

MUSIC—The members of the Watkins Family are some of the most talented musicians working today. Whether touring with Fiona Apple, her brother Sean or playing solo, Sara Watkins is a dynamic guitar and fiddle player with one of the finest voices in music. Sara Watkins is on her way to being legendary, we're calling it now. // 8pm. Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Dr., Bend. $20 adv., $25 door.

Friday 16

Indubious

REGGAE—Skip and Evton, the Indubious brothers, were both born with cystic fibrosis and given the grim life expectancy of 18 years. Now in their 30s, the brothers have persevered and in the process found the use of conscious music as a powerful force for creating change in the world. Come get inspired at this reggae-infused evening. // 9pm. Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Dr., Bend. $10 adv., $15 door.

Friday 16

Yak Attack & Elektrapod

ELECTRODANCE—If you're not up and dancing during this show, we're gonna go ahead and say it's because A. you're dead, or B. you're passed out from one too many IPAs. Yak Attack's sound includes a mixing of house, breakbeat, jazz and funk tracks, all combining to create a dance-worthy event. Paired with Bend's Elektrapod, it's sure to be a hoppin' night. // 9:30pm. Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend. $10 adv., $15 door.

Friday 16

Taste of Sisters

FOOD&FUN—If you haven't yet ventured into the new Eurosports food cart pod in Sisters, maybe this event will be the dangling carrot that lures you in. Featuring fantastic food from an array of area restaurants, music from Beatles cover band Juju Eyeball and a performance from Central Oregon Aerial Arts, there's plenty to enjoy. Proceeds go to benefit Sisters Kiwanis Food Bank and Furry Friends Foundation. // 6pm. Eurosports Sisters Food Cart Lot, 223 E Hood Ave., Sisters. $20-60 sliding scale.

Friday 16 & Saturday 17

Bend Oktoberfest

CELEBRATE—Now in its 12th year, Bend Oktoberfest is a family-friendly event that also raises funds to keep Bend beautiful all year long. Look out for wiener dog races, oompah music, sausage races and 10 local breweries serving up seasonal fall-inspired beers. If that's not enough, last year 1,000+ pounds of brats were sold. Prost! // Fri., 5-10pm. Sat., noon-10pm. Downtown Bend, Wall St., Bend. Free to attend.

Friday 16-Sunday 25

"A Chorus Line"

MUSICAL—From the local creative team that brought us "Les Miserables" comes "A Chorus Line." With music by Marvin Hamlisch, lyrics by Edward Kleban and a book by James Kirkwood Jr. and Nicholas Dante, "A Chorus Line" is a bittersweet, funny and heartrending look at a very nerve-racking aspect of the creative process: the auditions. // 7:30pm. 3pm matinees. Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend. $33-$48.

Saturday 17

Halfway to St. Patrick's Day

IRISH MUSIC—If you need a reason to bust out that green shamrock sweater before ye old Feast of St. Patrick rolls around in March, this is your event. With music from Heather Maloney (with Hip Hatchet), Five Pint Mary, Fiddleplay and Cascade Highland Piper, you and your green sweater can get jiggy with the widest selection of Irish-style music available for months to come. // All day. McMenamin's Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend. Free.

Sunday 18

Bend Open Streets

#NOCARS—Other cities have been hosting pedestrian and bike-friendly street events for decades – so it's high time Bend got in on the fun. For this first inaugural Open Streets event, numerous roads along the city's east side will be closed to cars so that bikes, walkers, skateboarders and all other car-free Benditos can have plenty of room to play. Start the event at Juniper Park, or join anywhere along the route. // Noon-4pm, starts at Juniper Park, 800 NE 6th St., Bend. Free.

Sunday 18

Atmosphere

HIP-HOP—As great as this show would be just with Atmosphere on the ticket, the added bonus of Brother Ali, Dem Atlas, Plain Ole Bill and Last Word makes this the hip-hop show of the year. The Rhymesayers crew has been putting out record after record of genre-defining hip-hop for over two decades and they're only getting stronger. // 7pm. Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend. $27.50-$32.

Monday 19

Layzie Bone

HIP-HOP—Bone Thugs-n-Harmony came out of Cleveland, but as soon as they were signed to Ruthless, they started putting out legit West Coast rap music. Tracks like "Thuggish Ruggish Bone," "1st of tha Month" and "Tha Crossroads," along with Layzie Bone's leadership, put them at the top. For some good, old-fashioned gangsta rap, this is your show. // 9pm. Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Dr., Bend. $18 adv., $23 door.