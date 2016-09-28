Picks 9/28-10/5 

Thursday 29

"Tight Loose"

SKI FILM—Sports media company Teton Gravity Research is turning 21 – so you know what that means... (Too many shots bought by well-meaning friends?) To celebrate the occasion, they're featuring a one-night only premiere of their new ski film, "Tight Loose." In the film, TGR explores unridden spine walls and massive airs all the way from Alaska to India. // 6pm & 9pm. Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend. $12 adv., $15 GA, $7 kids under 16.

Friday 30

Pilot Butte Challenge

ACTIVE—Not to be confused with Pilot Butte Drive-In's burger challenge, this one-mile run or walk is a unique race up Bend's Pilot Butte where participants gain 493 feet of elevation. Proceeds from the event are used to enhance the health and fitness aspects of Pilot Butte and medals are awarded over 36 age/gender divisions. // 6pm. Pilot Butte State Park, Bend. Prices vary to participate, free to spectators. Sign up at pilotbutte.weebly.com.

Friday 30-Sunday Oct 2

Bend Fall Fest

FREE SHOWS—The celebration of autumn that combines free concerts on two stages, a fine artist promenade, a kids fun zone, food vendors, a harvest market and a conscious living showcase. With fall-themed activities and contests, we're pretty sure there will be an appearance by some sort of pumpkin-spiced thing or another... // 5-11pm Friday, 11am-11pm Saturday, 11am-5pm Sunday. Corner of Wall Street and Newport Ave., Bend. Free.

Saturday 1- Saturday 29

"The Rocky Horror Picture Show"

THEATER—The return of the shadow performances of Rocky Horror at 2nd Street Theater. The actors perform the roles in front of the film as it plays in the background, creating an exciting three-dimensional take on the materiel. Tommy Kuchulis reprises the role of Dr. Frank N Furter which he nailed in last year's production. // 11:30pm. 2nd Street Theater, 220 NE Lafayette Ave., Bend. $10-$20.

Saturday 1

Sisters Fresh Hop Festival

BEER—Fresh-hopped beers are growing in popularity and can be found across the country. However, the hops used in Oregon beers travel mere hours before beginning their journey into tasty beer. Take advantage of this unique season by trying fresh-hop beers from 24 Northwest breweries at the Sisters Fresh Hop Festival. // Noon-8pm. Village Green Park, Sisters. $5 a pint glass, $1 per token (4 oz. pour).

Saturday 1

Monkless Belgian Ales Brewery Launch Party

NEW BEER!—Getting tired of the wealth of excellent beer options Central Oregon has to offer? Never fear—a new brewery is here. Monkless Belgian Ales celebrates the grand opening of its new production brewery with tours, tasting, food, beer and music—and since the menu includes brats and Belgian frites, you'll have all your indulgence needs covered. // 4-7pm. Monkless Belgian Ales, 20750 High Desert Ln., Suite 107, Bend. Free.

Monday 3- Tuesday 4

Climate Change Conference

REPPIN' MOTHER EARTH—If you get excited thinking about green jobs, clean energy and protecting our forests and water, then this event is for you. This inaugural event takes a look at the role that businesses, governments and individuals can play in managing climate change. Keynote speakers include Eugene Mayor Kitty Piercy and Worthy Brewery's Roger Worthington. // Mt. Bachelor Village Resort Conference Center, 19717 Mount Bachelor Dr., Bend. $25.

Monday 3

Randy & Mr. Lahey

TELEVISION—As we all know, Mr. Lahey IS the liquor, so watching these two characters come together for a live show should be unpredictable and hilarious. These are two of the best actors from the Canadian show "Trailer Park Boys," doing a live stand-up show in character. Turn to page 25 in this issue for an interview with Mr. Lahey. // 9pm. Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend. $27.50-$33.

Wednesday 5

Greg Brown

FOLK—Before being a folk musician or anything else, Greg Brown is a storyteller. His songs always shed light on the beautiful and hopeful side of the human condition and his stories are so perfectly told as to be unforgettable. His vision is one of peace and warmth and that's a vision worth experiencing from time to time. // 8pm. The Belfry, 302 Main St., Sisters. $35-$40.

Wednesday 5

CunninLynguists

HIP-HOP—There aren't many better hip-hop records than the 2006 release "A Piece of Strange," from the Southern hip-hop trio CunninLynguists. Kno is one of the best beat-makers in the business and if you're a fan of hip-hop, live shows don't get much better than these guys. Go celebrate hip-hop music with these guys. // 9pm. Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Dr., Bend. $12-$15.