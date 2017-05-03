Picks May 4-10 





Tour des Chutes Registration Kickoff

PARTY — For 13 years, Tour des Chutes has been one of Central Oregon's most beloved charity races. The bike section is for cyclists of any experience level as participants can ride anywhere between 7-100 miles. The kickoff party provides snack, drinks and raffles with all registrants getting a free pint. Free beer makes everyone a winner. // 5pm. G5, 550 NW Franklin Ave. Suite 200, Bend.

Son Volt



Thursday 4



BLUES— On Son Volt's latest album, "Notes of Blue," singer Jay Farrar gives a big nod to the heroes and icons of American blues music. Expect an evening of music that meets where country, blues and folk converge. In addition to new songs, expect to hear jams from throughout their career, spanning all the way back to the days of Uncle Tupelo. // 9pm. Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Dr., Bend. $25/adv at bendticket.com; $28/door.

First Friday Art Walk



Friday 5



ART WALK— When the First Friday Art Walk finally starts back up again, it's the final sign that the weather is finally done being cold and bitter as all hell. It might rain or there might be blustery wind but the free wine throughout the different shops can make the chilliest of evenings warm. Mmmmmmm. Free wine. // 5pm. Downtown Bend.









Friday 5

RUN & PARTY— Before you dive headfirst into those tasty margaritas, burn off the ensuing excessive calories with a 5K or 10K evening run that benefits the Latino Community Association. This family-friendly event begins and ends downtown and those 21+ can enjoy post-event celebratory libations. // 7pm. Hola! Downtown, 920 NW Bond St., Bend. $25.

Beat Lab Radio Presents: Bangers in the Basement

BEATS— Join Beat Lab Radio for an evening of finely curated bass, hip-hop and club music. An open mic-esque, open rotation format of nearly a dozen of Bend's most prolific DJs and producers. Infinite vibes make this a unique community get down. Let your hair down, get sweaty and dance it out to bangers served up fresh. // 9pm-midnight. The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend. No cover.

Photography and Conservation Workshop

Friday 5 - Saturday 6



WILDLIFE— From bald eagles to ospreys, we're surrounded by majestic birds of prey throughout the high desert region. Capture their magnificence as they take flight by learning specific photography techniques by field editor George Lepp of Outdoor Photographer Magazine. // 5-6pm, Friday. 8am-1pm Saturday. High Desert Museum, 59800 S Hwy 97, Bend. $150 members, $200 non-members.





17th Annual Spring Paddlefest Weekend

PADDLE— Now, you, too, can join the roof rack club this summer by learning how to paddle the rivers safely and efficiently at Tumalo Creek Kayak and Canoe's annual paddle workshop. Whether your dream is to Instagram yoga moves on a stand-up or delve into the white waters in a kayak, learn the basics. Demo day Saturday. // 10am-4pm. Tumalo Creek Kayak and Canoe, 805 SW Industrial Way, Bend. $35.



NOVELIST— One of the finest books of last year, "Homegoing," follows the legacy of slavery and colonialism in Ghana and America over 300 years. Debut novelist Yaa Gyasi has written an absolute masterwork and the chance to see her speak should not be missed. Another excellent event from A Novel Idea. // 4pm. Bend High School, 230 NE Sixth St. Free but tickets required.





James McCartney & Anna Rose

MUSIC— What do you get when you combine the talents of two children of famous fathers? A musical explosion you'll be kicking yourself for missing. Anna Rose, daughter of Alan Menken, aka, the man responsible for your favorite Disney scores, opens for James McCartney, son of none other than Sir Paul McCartney. // 8pm. Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Dr., Bend. $15/adv at bendticket.com.

SeepeopleS





Thursday 11



MUSIC— While the band may prefer the classification of "anti-genre," fans of ethereal electronics, agitated guitar rock and atmospheric pop find enjoyment in the massive melodic bang that is a SeepeopleS show. The band's latest EP, "HATE," draws from the current political climate for influence. // 8pm. Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend. $10 adv., $15 door.



