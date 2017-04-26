Picks of the Week: April 27 — May 3 





click to enlarge

Gyasi Ross

SOUL — Singer/songwriter Gyasi (Jah-see) Ross blends hip-hop lyrics and R&B/soul vocals with acoustic guitar, delivering a truly unique sound. Ross' smooth vocals blend with the acoustic flow to create an easy to listen to, easy to sway and dance to beat. Ross has opened for nationally touring acts Method Man and Brett Dennen, showcasing his broad range. Don't miss out! // 6pm. Astro Lounge, 939 NW Bond St., Bend.



click to enlarge

Thursday 27 – Saturday 29



THEATER — More than 20 actors entertain you with seven one-act plays and seven world premieres. Featuring the works of Larry Anderson, Cricket Daniel, Jim Gordon, Albi Gorn and Scott Mullen. This is the perfect event to start checking out Sisters' burgeoning theater scene. // Thurs.-Sat. at 7:30-9:30 pm; matinee Sat. at 3pm. The Belfry, 302 Main St., Sisters. $10-$15.





click to enlarge

Sunriver Tasting Dinner

Friday 28



FINE WINE & EATS — What better way to go on an adventure than one filled with exquisite wine paired with a delicious five-course meal? As you munch and sip delicious fare, you'll learn the ins and outs behind the crafting of Ponzi wines — a second-generation Oregon vineyard. Delve into the rich history and inspirations behind their pinot noirs and chardonnays. // 6:30-8:30 pm. Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Dr., Sunriver. $90.

click to enlarge

Signal Bath EP Release Party

Friday 28

ELECTRONICA — Local electronic music producer, multi-instrumentalist, DJ and founder of Beat Lab Radio, Signal Bath celebrates the release of his first studio album "Queen of the Night." Signal Bath performs a unique live interpretation of the electronic album. Support from Hakuu and Lazouli. Read this week's Sound feature for a deeper look. // 10pm. The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend. $5.





click to enlarge

People's Climate March

ACTIVISM — Rise, build and resist in the largest climate change action event to take place in recent history. If you're worried about the future of the EPA, the Paris Climate Agreement, the fate of clean energy and funding for science, then take a stand and come march in this family-friendly event. Featuring a Climate Action Fair, theater performances & live music by Chiringa — grab the fam and show your solidarity. // Noon-3 pm. Drake Park, 777 NW Riverside Blvd., Bend. Free.





click to enlarge

'90s Flannel Party

PARTY — DJ Esus rocks everything from grunge to hip-hop from this classic generation. Dig up your favorite flannel and Pearl Jam t-shirt, throw on your baggiest pants and get down to your favorite '90s jams. Taps flowing with the finest array of ciders including the Dragonfruit Seasonal and local beer. BONUS: Wear a flannel and get $1 off cider/beer pints. // 8 pm. ATLAS Cider Co. Taproom, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 190, Bend. Free.





click to enlarge

Purnima

FOOD — Join Central Oregon Locavore for a night of Bollywood eats and sultry beats to benefit the local nonprofit. Chef Runi of Mantra Indian Kitchen (formerly The Curry Shack) pairs alluring flavors of authentic Indian food with an array of exotic elixirs. After dinner, dance to beats designed to uplift and transcend your spirit. // 6 pm. Mantra Indian Kitchen, 744 NW Bond St., Bend. $40/Locavore members, $45/non-members. $5/dance party, Locavore members free.





click to enlarge

Independent Bookstore Day

BOOKS — Ever had a novel whisk you way away to a distant land or make your sides ache from laughter? Then pay homage to the power of literature by supporting your independent bookstore owners! Roundabout Books features storytime, face-painting, poetry, a pet-hour & author book launches, Redmond's Herringbone Books has limited edition literature merch & free giveaways, and Dudley's is hosting local author talks. // All day. Various locations. Free.



click to enlarge

Saturday 29



COMMUNITY COMEDY — A night of comedy starring local civic, business, education and media personalities performing sketches and singing parodies. Benefiting the nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation. This is always one of the funniest and most biting evenings of the year. 7:30 pm. Tower Theatre 835 NW Wall St. Bend $18-$48.





click to enlarge

Thursday 4



FUNDRAISER— Join Naomi Wachira, Jon Bullock and Ken Streater for an evening of music and conversation focused on enriching our community. This event is a fundraiser for Treehouse Therapies, a local nonprofit pediatric therapy clinic. // 7pm. RPA Performing Arts Center, 640 SW Evergreen Avenue, Redmond. $40/pp, $75/couple.