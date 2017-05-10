Picks of the Week: May 11-17 





Alialujah Choir

MUSIC— Part of the McMenamins' Great Northwest Tour, the Alialujah Choir heads into Central Oregon from Portland. It's always a real treat to see choral music and this choir is truly one of the most remarkable in the entire state as they bust out some old school sacred music. // 7pm. McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend. Free.

Fat Men in Skirts



Thursday 11 - Saturday 20



BLACK BOX THEATER— Cannibalism. Incest. Murder. All in a night of theater. This is one of the most audacious and stunning pieces of theater of the last few years as it tells the story of a mother and son who survive a plane crash stuck on a desert island. // 7:30pm Thursdays-Saturdays. 2pm Sundays. Cascades Theatrical Company, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend. $13-$20.

Diversity in the Desert: A Community Celebration

Friday 12



MUSEUM— There's always something cool going down at the High Desert Museum and this week is no different. There will be live music, food, guest speakers and the running of the Museum's Lazinka sawmill as well as a commemorative pint glass with tasting tickets. 6pm. High Desert Museum, 59800 S Hwy 97, Bend. Free for members or $7 for guests.

My Own Two Hands Celebration of the Arts

ARTS— Celebrate the arts by supporting My Own Two Hands. Parade starts at 4pm on Hood Avenue. Art Stroll runs from 4pm – 7pm at businesses throughout Sisters. Silent auction takes place at Sisters Art Works. Common Canvas Art Projects begin at 5pm at The Belfry. Enjoy a free concert with Petunia & The Vipers to close out the night. Art Auction Saturday, 6pm. // 4-10pm. Various Locations, Sisters.

Kirtan and Silent Auction to benefit Africa Yoga Project

Friday 12

BENEFIT— Love Kirtan? Conscious community? Making a difference for African youth? Join a special community fundraiser for the Africa Yoga Project. Jenni Peskin and Josh Williams lead in Kirtan while a silent auction helps raise the funds. // 7:30pm. Namaspa Yoga Studio, 1135 NW Galveston Ave., Bend. $10/door.





Wayward Soul Album Release with Special Guests

Friday 12



LOCAL MUSIC— Wayward Soul, a six-piece band built from strong roots in the Central Oregon landscape they call home, releases its self-titled debut album. The band blends styles from bluegrass and country to folk and R&B, meaning there's something for everyone. // 9pm. Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Dr., Bend. $8/adv at bendticket.com, $10/door.





TEDxBend

ENGAGE— "IT'S JUST HUMAN NATURE," you screamed at your parents one long-lost nearly forgotten summer ago. But what really IS human nature and how does our nature-ness impact our world, our society, our economy and the natural world? A slew of presenters come together to explore this complex and ever-evolving topic. Opt for morning, afternoon or full day sessions. // Two sessions, 8:30am & 12:30pm. Bend High School, 230 NE 6th Street, Bend. $78-350.





China Hat Clean-Up, BBQ & Raffle

OUTDOOR— Remember that March 1 story we did about the mess at China Hat? Some locals are doing something about it! Show some love by pitching in, and helping pack out some of the litter and debris that has accumulated in that area. Attendees rewarded with a BBQ and a $2 raffle. // 9am - 3pm. Coyote Butte, Bend. Free.





10 Barrel's 10th Anniversary Party

PARTY— 10 Barrel celebrates this milestone at its eastside production facility. Enjoy live music from hip-hop legends De La Soul, as well as Rubblebucket, Brent Amaker and the Rodeo, Acid Tongue, Moondog Matinee and Scribbled Rhymes. Beer proceeds benefit local nonprofits. // 4-10pm. 10 Barrel Brewing Co. Brewing Facility, 62970 NE 18th St., Bend. Free.



Serengeti, Ceschi, Chisme, Driftwood Insomnia

Sunday 14



MUSIC— Serengeti draws from indie rock, avant-electronica and more. Ceschi is a rapper/singer from Connecticut who has been hopping genres and spilling guts from folk to rap armed with an acoustic guitar. All of the night's artists bring a feeling of fusion by blending genres and creating unique sounds. // 8pm-midnight. The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend. $7/adv at bendticket.com.