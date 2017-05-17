Picks of the Week May 18-24 

click to enlarge

Thursday 18

Brave Collective's Annual Tiny Art Auction

ART AUCTION — The only thing better than art is art that's so small it's the size of a Post-it note. If you want some gorgeous art but have no room on your walls, then this is absolutely the way to go. Benefits Mercy Corp's humanitarian efforts for Syrian refugees. // 5:30pm. Brave Collective, 133 Century Blvd., Bend. Free.

click to enlarge

Thursday 18

Eric Tollefson Band

ALBUM RELEASE — Former Bend resident and always passionate musician, Eric Tollefson returns to Father Luke's Room at McMenamins to release his new EP, "This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things." Tollefson brings a 7-piece band to complement his vocals, guitar and relatable songwriting. // 7-10pm. McMenamins Old St. Francis School 700 NW Bond St., Bend. No cover.



click to enlarge

Thursday 18

Matt Pryor + Dan Andriano

ACOUSTIC — What better way to celebrate the re-opening of The Suttle Lodge and Boathouse than with an evening of acoustic indie punk rock from Matt Pryor of the Get Up Kids and Dan Andriano from Alkaline Trio?! Yes, this is happening! Go! Lodging available. // 7-10pm. The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse 13300 Hwy 20, Sisters. $23. Kids under 12 free.

Friday 19

Bike to Work Day

ACTIVE — As the sun starts to shine, it's FINALLY time to tune-up that ol' commuter and start cycling to work. Nearly 40 percent of cycling commutes are less than two miles. So get out there, get fit and feel that wind on yo' face as you partake in this statewide bike-to-work day. // All day. Free.

Friday 19 – Sunday 28

click to enlarge

Central Oregon Beer Week

BEER — In case you haven't noticed, Bendites love beer. We brew it, drink it and watch our brewers compete in Olympic-style games with it. Celebrate all that is hoppy, malted and fermented with beer tastings, parties and live music at your favorite brewed beverage locales throughout Central Oregon. // Breweries and Bottle Shops throughout Central Oregon. Prices vary.

Friday 19

click to enlarge

Marv Ellis, We Tribe and Mosley Wotta

HIP-HOP — As Bend has grown over the last few years, the amount of hip-hop shows seems to have shrunk instead of grown. This week, Marv Ellis and We Tribe feel like a throwback to the early 2000s' Backpacker hip-hop shows that Bend used to have. // 9pm. Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Dr., Bend. $10.

click to enlarge

Saturday 20

Dan Savage's HUMP! Film Festival

PORN (Yes, Porn) — Artistically curated, get out of your comfort zone and embrace your kinks by viewing these creative, amateur short films made by people of all shapes, sizes, genders and inclinations — people just like you! Expect the unexpected, and nudity. Lots of creative nudity. // Two shows, 7pm and 9:30pm. Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend. $18/adv., $25/door. 21+.

click to enlarge

Saturday 20 – Sunday 21

2017 Pole Pedal Paddle and Kids Mini PPP

ATHLETICS — It's not a year in Bend without the Pole Pedal Paddle. Locals have competed in the event for ages and it's definitely part of the fabric of Central Oregon. Come watch as athletes compete in downhill skiing, Nordic skiing, cycling, running and kayaking. Start times vary. Les Schwab Amphitheater 344 SW Shevlin Hixon Dr., Bend. Free to watch.

click to enlarge

Sunday 21

Spring Pop-Up Farmers Market, Seed and Food Exchange

LOCAL FOOD — Celebrate the start of the farmers market season with a springtime pop-up fair featuring fresh, local veggies brought to you by Locavore. Foraged (morels, anyone?) or grown your own food lately? Bring your eats for a free swap as well as a plant and seed exchange. // 10am-2pm. Locavore, 1841 NE Third St, Bend. Free, registration required for food swap.

click to enlarge

Tuesday 23

T.I. - Hustle Gang Tour

HIP-HOP — When big name, internationally touring acts come to town, it's usually of the rock or country variety. Hip-hop fans, you finally get your chance to see "Whatever You Like" when multi-platinum recording artist Tip "T.I." Harris brings his Hustle Gang Tour to Bend. // 10pm. Midtown Ballroom 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend. $35+.