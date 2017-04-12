Picks of the Week 





Greg Walden Town Hall

Thursday 13

MEETING—If you're one of the many who's been impatiently waiting for our Republican Congressman to grace Bend with a public town hall, this is your moment. Come with your questions about health care, the environment, or whatever else you got. Arrive early, because it's going to be packed. // 5pm. Mountain View High School. 2755 NE 27th St., Bend. Free, because civic engagement shouldn't cost you a thing.

Ravi Coltrane Quintet



Friday 14 & Saturday 15



JAZZ—Get your last bit of Riverhouse Jazz in with the series wrap-up featuring Ravi Coltrane— the son of late-great saxophonist John Coltrane. A 2017 Grammy nominated artist, son Ravi holds his own and brings his unique melodic stylings that vary from hard bop to avant-garde and improvisational jazz. Portland's Innovation Project opens with an improvisational set. // 6:30pm. Riverhouse on the Deschutes, 3075 U.S. 97 Business, Bend. $60.

The New Pornographers and Waxahatchee

Friday 14



INDIE ROCK — Sitting between upbeat pop and alternative rock, TNP are Canadian indie rock legends who have a cult-like following. Playing from their new album, "Whiteout Conditions," expect a synth pop-infused set that will have you dancing your face off. Indie singer Waxahatchee opens. // 8pm. Midtown Ballroom, 51 Greenwood Ave, Bend. $28.50.

Take Back the Night March

+ Speak Out

Friday 14



MARCH—In observance of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, this Saving Grace event involves a march past the offices of our Oregon legislators, followed by activities and speeches from survivors, including a "Speak out" photo booth. // 4:30pm. Liberty Theatre, 849 NW Wall St., Bend. Free.

M&J Tavern's 70th Birthday Bash



Saturday 15



PARTY—In a town where so much is new, it's rare to find anything that's survived for seven full decades. But also in true Bend fashion, it's a business involving booze that's survived that long! Celebrate M&J's milestone with free pool, BBQ and live music (and of course, 200+ tequila options). See you there. // All day. M&J Tavern, 102 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend. Free.

Pigs on the Wing — Full Set of Pink Floyd's "The Wall."



Saturday 15



PINK FLOYD — Fun fact: Roger Waters conceived "The Wall" when he grew frustrated with his audience on a tour and spat on them. Themes of war, isolation, loss and of course, education, or lack thereof, fill this record. Cover band Pigs on the Wing recreates the album in its entirety. // 9pm. Domino Room, 51 Greenwood Ave, Bend. $15 adv., $18 door. 21+.





Spring Farm and Food Faire

Saturday 15

SUSTAINABILITY—Over a dozen local farmers and ranchers will be sharing farm-fresh food. Attendees can also purchase early season CSAs and learn of upcoming farm events and volunteer opportunities. Unleash your inner farmer and foodie at an event that will truly allow each and every one of us to know exactly where our food comes from. // 11am. COCC, 2600 NW College Way. Free.

Walk for MS: Bend 2017

Saturday 15



FUNDRAISER—It shouldn't take a good cause to get some exercise, but walking for multiple sclerosis is one of the best causes one can have. The goal the national MS society was trying to reach was $48,500 and MS Bend has already raised over $71,000. Congratulations to everyone who is participating in this wonderful event. // 10am. River Bend Park, 799 SW Columbia St.





Jelly Bread

Wednesday 19

FUNK—Straight out of the Reno/Lake Tahoe Area comes Jelly Bread, a high-energy quintet that blends funk, rock and a little Americana. Co-fronted by a southern fried singer/guitarist and a singer/gospel drummer, Jelly Bread puts on one of the finest live shows around. Spread the word. Get it? Because jelly? Nobody appreciates how hard these are to write. 9pm. Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Dr. $8.





Education Series: "Maker" Documentary

Wednesday 19



FILM SCREENING—"Maker" is a full-length documentary about the modern way of DIY culture fueled by the advent of new technology. After the screening there will be a panel discussion with local experts including Hunter Dahlberg, Allison Murphy and Renee Mitchell. Moderated by Todd Looby of BendFilm. // 6pm. Cascades Academy, 19860 Tumalo Reservoir Rd. Free.