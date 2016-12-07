Recycle Your Reading 

The holidays can be a stressful time for everyone, so why not bring a bit more festivity to the season, and do your part for the environment at the same time?

Choosing the right wrapping paper often feels like a waste of time, but you have an easier, more unique option. Try using this issue to wrap up your gifts! With full color on many pages, the Source has your giftwrap needs covered. On stands, please only take one copy at a time. (If you want to grab extra look in the Source recycling bin!)

If you're more of a creative type, you can use a toilet paper roll wrapped in a page of the Source Weekly to package up smaller gifts – or do like the Brits do and make a "Christmas cracker" out of the roll, with a treasure left inside.

If any of those options aren't cheery enough for you, you can make a festive paper hat. The pom-pom is optional but recommended.

For a lot of Central Oregon families, enjoying the outdoors is why they live here in the first place. From zipping down the snowy slopes during the winter months to playing in the lakes and exploring nearby mountains when warmer weather hits, there's plenty of active fun to be had year-round.

This season, consider purchasing outdoor gear the whole tribe will love. Following are a few recommendations we're confident you won't regret.