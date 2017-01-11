January 11, 2017 Sound » Features

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Reunion Time 

Texas country star Robert Earl Keen hits the Tower

By
sound1-ec4e55976c4362d5.jpg

What the hell is "Americana" and why is it something we use to describe things? Does it mean that something is intrinsically "American?" I know when the word is used to describe music it means a hodgepodge of folk, country, blues, bluegrass, rock and R&B, but isn't that just spouting off different genres of music and trying to make them the same? Can a French band combine those genres and still be considered "Americana" and, if not, aren't we being a little exclusionary with our music, America? Robert Earl Keen is described as an "Americana" musician, but really he has the voice of a bluesman, the mandolin skills of a bluegrass player and the songwriting style of an old-school country crooner. He bounces between genres whenever he feels the need, because after 18 albums and 32 years in the business he can do as he damn well pleases. He's not checking boxes, he's writing and playing the music that means something to him. 

Keen's new record, "Live Dinner Reunion," is a celebration of the 20th anniversary of his most famous album, " No. 2 Live Dinner." The energy of the live recording is palpable and the audience is beside themselves over each track. With guests like Lyle Lovett, Joe Ely, Bruce Robison, Cody Morrow and Cody Canada, the album is varied enough to keep Keen's music endlessly entertaining. As one of the godfathers of Texas country music and singer/songwriters in particular, Keen is an effortless storyteller and musician. "Live Dinner Reunion" sees him at his best whether he's shooting the breeze with the audience about the weather or nailing his classics like "I Gotta Go" and "Amarillo Highway." It's a fun and high-energy album that should make him a few new fans and solidify some old ones. Call his music whatever you would like to... except maybe "Americana."

Robert Earl Keen

Thursday, Jan. 19, 7pm.

Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend

$35-$51.75

Related Events

  • Robert Earl Keen

    Staff Pick
    Robert Earl Keen @ Tower Theatre

    • Thu., Jan. 19, 7 p.m. $35-$51.75.

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More Features »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Features

  • Classic Reggae

    Mykal Rose brings reggae's past, present and future to the Capitol
    • by Trevor Helmy
    • Jan 11, 2017

  • Legends Never Die

    R.A. The Rugged Man will melt your face
    • by Jared Rasic
    • Jan 4, 2017

  • You Bet Your Jazz

    The Riverhouse Jazz Series presents the Tierney Sutton Band
    • by Jared Rasic
    • Jan 4, 2017
  • More »

More by Jared Rasic

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

Eclipse Chasers

C. Oregon Visitors Guide

Eclipse Chasers

BendNest - Winter 2016

BendNest

BendNest - Winter 2016

2016 Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

2016 Breakfast & Lunch Guide

2016 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2016 Best Of Central Oregon

Happy Hour Guide—Summer 2016

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide—Summer 2016

2016 Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide

2016 Restaurant Guide

Give Guide
Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletter
Instagram

© 2017 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation