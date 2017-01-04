January 04, 2017 Culture » Art Watch

Rubbish Renewed 

By
The Rubbish Renewed Eco Fashion Show is set for Jan. 12. Photos by Heaven McArthur.

What do you do at the end of a garbage heap of a year? You turn that trash into treasure, of course.

Now in its seventh year, Rubbish Renewed Eco Fashion Show tasks local artists, designers and makers to create wearable art from stuff that might have otherwise been thrown away. Think dresses made from plastic bags, old Mt. Bachelor passes, math book covers, candy wrappers...the list of possible trash treasures is endless, really.

The Jan. 12 event is a fundraiser for Bend's REALMS magnet school, featuring a live runway show of artist and student-created garments, a live auction of the garments, and a silent auction of other sustainable items. There's also a pop up marketplace featuring items from local artists, and drinks and food from local spots including Barrio.

"We are excited about the business challenge section of the runway show this year," says event coordinator Amy Anderson. In that section, local businesses create garments made from waste from their own businesses—typically with the help of a designer, and compete for the event's "trash trophy."

Two runway shows—one all ages, and one for the 21+ crowd—happen throughout the night, and both usually sell out. The first runway show includes creations from local students hailing from 10 different schools. Anderson says it's exciting to see new businesses and students from other schools participating.

"Our reach is beyond our school," Anderson says in reference to REALMS, "so this touches far and wide."

And in case you're wondering, the event walks the walk in the quest to reduce waste. Last year, Anderson says the team walked away with about ¼ of a bag of trash for the entire event.

Rubbish Renewed Eco Fashion Show

Thursday, Jan. 12

Midtown Ballroom

51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend

First show (all ages) Doors at 5pm

Second show (21+) Doors at 7:30pm

Students $10, Adults $20

Buy tickets at rubbishrenewed.com

