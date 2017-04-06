April 05, 2017 Culture » Art Watch

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Artwatch: Sarah More & Eva Ferrell 

The Space Whisperer

By
artwatch-3-c30aaf72cd0cc455.jpg

Colors, patterns and Sarah More have a history together.

Judging by her work, it's probably not hard to guess that this week's cover artist has a longtime interest in both. "As a kid," she says, "I used to make these crazy abstract coloring pages for myself, which is not so different from what I do in my studio today."

Sarah More
  • Sarah More

Textile design, which she studied in art school, still plays a large role in her paintings. As for the customized designs she creates for clients: "My intention is to capture a person's environment in a way that interprets and reflects who they are—without being too literal or heavy-handed. I consider myself a 'space whisperer' of sorts."

Sometimes her clients actively participate in the design. Other times, More just lets the space "speak" to her.

"I'm not a portrait or landscape painter in the traditional sense," she says, "so as long as the client understands that they'll be receiving an abstract painting, they can participate as much or as little as they'd like."

Sarah Helen More

Lost Season Supply Co.

200 NE Greenwood Ave Suite 2, Bend

Fri., April 7, 5-9pm (and throughout April)

541-639-2013


click to enlarge 11419525_1463282800.1251_funddescription.jpg
Eva Ferrell

An Inspirational artist for First Friday

Doctors predicted Eva Ferrell would never use her hands and arms functionally. She brushed aside their diagnosis and blossomed into a truly inspirational artist. Born with severe cerebral palsy, Eva painted the last five years of her life – leaving behind nearly 100 pieces before passing away at the age of nine. She thrived as an artist – blending bright colors into expressive portraits.

Painting was a "game changer for her," says Eva's father Sean, who notes that her story is one of "hope and the possibility in all of us." Sean's also at work on a documentary about Eva entitled "Superability."

A juried, 27-piece selection of Eva's artwork will be on display throughout April at downtown Bend's Layor Art + Supply.

Eva's Art Show

Layor Art & Supply

1000 NW Wall St., Suite 110, Bend

Fri., April 7, 5-9pm (and throughout April)

541-322-0421



Speaking of...

More Art Watch »

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Latest in Art Watch

  • Canada to Cascadia

    Fashion designer taps into roots for inspiration
    • by Howard Leff
    • Mar 29, 2017

  • Guitar Gods

    Two Old Hippies Add One Fantastic Showroom
    • by Howard Leff
    • Mar 22, 2017

  • Escape Artist

    Tattoo removal expert can erase your troubled past
    • by Howard Leff
    • Mar 15, 2017
  • More »

More by Howard Leff

  • Pulp Friction

    Hollywood-tinged dark comedy makes world premiere
    • by Howard Leff
    • Apr 5, 2017

  • Mind Your Music

    Drumming class beats an unlikely path to inner peace
    • by Howard Leff
    • Apr 5, 2017

  • Canada to Cascadia

    Fashion designer taps into roots for inspiration
    • by Howard Leff
    • Mar 29, 2017
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

Bend Nest - February 2017

BendNest

Bend Nest - February 2017

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2017

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2017

Cascade Wedding Guide 2017

Cascade Wedding Guide

Cascade Wedding Guide 2017

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

2016 Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

2016 Breakfast & Lunch Guide

2016 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2016 Best Of Central Oregon

2016 Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide

2016 Restaurant Guide

Give Guide
Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletter
Instagram

© 2017 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation