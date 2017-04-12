LITTLE BITES By Lisa Sipe

Saying Goodbye to Family Businesses

Mazza Bistro Victim of Bend's Rental Crisis

Just as they turned five years old, Mazza Bistro announced on Facebook, "Dear customers, this is to inform you that this coming Thursday, March 30th, will be Mazza's last day in business due to loss of lease." Mazza Bistro was a family-owned authentic Middle Eastern restaurant that served fresh, affordable food downtown. Michel Shehadeh, executive chef and owner, was always behind the counter making sure every meal was perfect. Facebook erupted in sadness after the announcement. Loyal diners are hoping they reopen in a new location, but with limited, affordable options in Bend, they might have to wait a while.

Bend's Organic Food Pioneers Retire After 40 Years

Bob and Mary Devore brought organic produce and healthy food to Bend in 1977 when they opened Devore's Good Food Store. After 40 years of delicious food and good vibes, the business is for sale. Emily Berger, an employee, is sad to see things change. She said, "Places like Devore's are one of a kind in this day and age, and small mom and pop establishments are slowly fading into the past as Bend welcomes larger chains and bigger businesses. Sure, there are modernized attempts to recreate that 'small town' feel, but nothing is quite so authentic as the real thing. Bob and Mary ARE the real thing. They set up a store that has its own part in making our world a better place. They are loved and cherished by the community and their hard work has left a beautiful mark in history."