Scare Your Pants Off 

Another Halloween is here and you know what that means! Well, yes, a bunch of sexy Ken Bone costumes, but also it means watching a few horror movies. Even people who can't stand being scared will rock a horror movie or two for this season. But here's the thing: "Horror" is a pretty wide and varied genre and so are the kinds of people that consume movies. You can't just show any horror movie YOU think is great to just anyone. You have to pick your audience. With that in mind, here's a list of some good horror movies to show that very specific person in your life.

To screw up a pre-teen you don't like for life:

Evil Dead 2 (1987) I saw this bloody amazing blast of a film when I was seven-years-old and regret nothing. It might have desensitized me for life and made me a bit of a sociopath, but you give and you take, right? Everyone should expose their kids to this movie. If it's wrong, I don't want to be right.

For people who only like indie-foreign films:

El Espinazo del Diablo: The Devil's Backbone (2001) This is a beautiful Spanish-Mexican ghost story about an orphanage during the Spanish Civil War. Haunting, gorgeously shot and deeply powerful, this is a horror movie for people who don't like horror movies.

For the friend who watches one horror movie a year:

The Babadook (2014) A mother is slowly going insane around her young son as they get haunted by a very creepy monster. It's not too gory, not too terrifying, but still gets the heart racing; perfect for someone who wants two hours of controlled scary. This is the perfect horror movie for someone who likes a little class with their blood-chilling scares.

To put in front of a younger kid so the parental units can party:

Abbot and Costello Meet Frankenstein (1948) Abbot and Costello are the perfect foils for kids, plus this has Frankenstein, The Wolfman and Dracula acting all creepy. It's just scary enough to be exciting for kids, but funny enough to relieve the tension.

For the millennial who only has Netflix:

Jaws 1-4 (1975-1987) Only one of these is good, but even a bad killer shark movie is still a fun killer shark movie. Plus, the original is one of the very few perfect movies ever made, so make the people you love experience something good for Halloween.

For people who love all things Halloween:

Trick 'r Treat (2007) An anthology of horror stories set on Halloween. For people who worship the holiday, this flick loves Halloween to its core. It has everything: werewolves, serial killers, ghost children, monsters and demons. Trick-or-treat yourself.