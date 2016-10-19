Side Notes 10/19-10/26 

Oregon Graduation Rate Improves, But It's Still Third-Worst

Bend-La Pine Scores Higher than State Average

Oregon's rate for on-time high school graduations improved from 2014 to 2015–but it wasn't enough to help raise the state's rankings nationwide. The four-year graduation rate in Oregon rose to 73.8 percent in 2015, up from 72 percent for the class of 2014. But because other states also improved their rankings, it still put Oregon at third-worst in the nation. According to a report issued by the Department of Education Oct. 17, Alaska improved its rankings to 75.6 percent, edging out Oregon and putting our state at third-worst instead of fourth-worst as it was the previous year. Washington State, meanwhile, also sits in the bottom 10, with an on-time graduation rate of 78.2 percent. Nationwide, leaders include Iowa and New Jersey with over 90 percent on-time graduation rates. In total, national graduation rates were the highest they've been in recorded history.

In the Bend-La Pine School District, the on-time graduation rate for the 2014-15 school year was 77.2 percent—the same rate reported in the 2013-14 school year. Further back, the graduation rate in Bend-La Pine was 72.2 percent in 2011-12, and 78.6 percent in 2012-13. Crook County Schools, meanwhile, had a four-year graduation rate of 46 percent for the class of '15—up from 30.5 percent the year before. Jefferson County Schools' rate was 56.7 percent in '15, and 57.5 percent for the class of '14.

Redmond Police Make Car Prowl Arrests

The Redmond Police Department says local community members helped them arrest three people suspected of breaking into vehicles in the Redmond area.

Now police are asking people to check their vehicles to see if they're missing any items that may have been stored in their vehicles.

Police arrested three people in the early morning hours of Oct. 15, linked with breaking into multiple vehicles. Redmond Police say they arrested Jason McCain, Trevon Nakano and a 17-year-old boy after residents reported seeing someone breaking into vehicles in the area of SW 31st St early Saturday morning. McCain and Nakano were charged with unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and multiple theft charges and sent to the Deschutes County Jail. The juvenile was charged with possession of oxycodone, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and multiple counts of theft and was sent to the Deschutes County Juvenile Detention Center.

Officers recovered stolen property from the suspects, which police now want to return to victims. The Redmond Police Department also reminds people to remove all valuables from your vehicle or to keep items out of plain view, to lock your vehicles and to leave your vehicle in a well-lit location. If you think you may have been a victim in these crimes, contact the Redmond Police non-emergency number at 541-693-6911.